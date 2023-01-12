Transfer Tracker

Minnesota United sign SuperDraft pick Ryen Jiba

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Minnesota United logo generic

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Minnesota United FC have signed defender Ryen Jiba to a one-year contract through the 2023 MLS season with options for 2024-26, the club announced Thursday.

The 19th overall selection of the 2023 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas, the 21-year-old left back spent last year with USL League One side Union Omaha (three assists in 28 games) after a distinguished collegiate career at Salt Lake Community College.

A 2021 NJCAA national champion, Jiba tallied 25 goals and added 20 assists for SLCC between 2019-21, earning 2019 NJCAA Region 18 Player of the Year and USYS Best XI honors in the process. The South Sudan native's next stop was with Park City Red Wolves in the USL League Two, where he scored one goal in one lone appearance.

Minnesota got a first-hand look at their newest signing last season when they lost to Union Omaha, 2-1, in the Round of 16 of the 2022 US Open Cup.

Jiba becomes the club's third defensive reinforcement this offseason, along with Zarek Valentin and Canadian international Doneil Henry. He should offer depth alongside Jamaican international left back Kemar Lawrence.

The Loons limped into the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs – eventually falling to FC Dallas in Round One – after losing starting center back Bakaye Dibassy to a season-ending injury down the stretch. Injuries also limited since-departed fullback Romain Metanire to one appearance in 2022.

Minnesota open their 2023 MLS season on Feb. 25 at Dallas, in a rematch of last year's postseason showdown (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Transfer Tracker Minnesota United FC

Related Stories

Toronto FC sign forward Adama Diomande
Chicago Fire sign defender Jonathan Dean from Birmingham Legion
Real Salt Lake sign Maikel Chang to contract extension
More News
More News
Forward incoming? Portland Timbers GM Ned Grabavoy talks offseason approach

Forward incoming? Portland Timbers GM Ned Grabavoy talks offseason approach
Toronto FC sign forward Adama Diomande
Transfer Tracker

Toronto FC sign forward Adama Diomande
Curtin: Philadelphia Union defender Kai Wagner "can play anywhere"

Curtin: Philadelphia Union defender Kai Wagner "can play anywhere"
Chicago Fire sign defender Jonathan Dean from Birmingham Legion
Transfer Tracker

Chicago Fire sign defender Jonathan Dean from Birmingham Legion
Real Salt Lake sign Maikel Chang to contract extension
Transfer Tracker

Real Salt Lake sign Maikel Chang to contract extension
Sources: FC Cincinnati receive offer from Udinese for Brenner
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Sources: FC Cincinnati receive offer from Udinese for Brenner
More News
Video
Video
Apple and MLS unveil broadcasters for MLS Season Pass
22:48

Apple and MLS unveil broadcasters for MLS Season Pass
MLS SuperDraft 2023

MLS SuperDraft 2023
MLS Transfer Rumors & SuperDraft Preview
1:15:46

MLS Transfer Rumors & SuperDraft Preview
The BIGGEST offseason question for every team in MLS
1:41:29

The BIGGEST offseason question for every team in MLS
More Video