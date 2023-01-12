Wayne Rooney: There's "no chance" DC United finish bottom of MLS again

“There's no chance I'm finishing bottom of that league again, there's no chance,” Rooney said in a behind-the-scenes video that D.C. shared on their official channels. “I've been in the game a long time and it hurts. When you look at that league table and you're at the bottom, it hurts.

“We need to push, and you can say what do you want to push for? I want to be great. I want to be remembered. I want to be successful.”

Last July, the Englishman took over a squad in some degree of disarray after the early-season dismissal of now-CF Montréal manager Hernan Losada. They couldn’t climb out of the Eastern Conference basement and finished last in MLS overall by a seven-point margin (27 points; 0.79 ppg).

The blame for 2022’s struggles hardly falls on Rooney’s shoulders, though there’s certainly pressure to make 2023 a different story. That journey formally begins with a Matchday 1 home clash vs. Toronto FC on Feb. 25 (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

“There's a lot of history at this club, it's the most successful in MLS,” Rooney said of the four-time league champions, who he played for from 2018-19.