Who steps up? 10 MLS players who can capitalize on international call-ups

SOLUTION: Rapids head coach Robin Fraser may get creative with their No. 9 depth chart since Yapi and Rubio are both unavailable, though there's no guarantee that Cabral starts. He's only played 117 minutes across Colorado's first four games of the year – via three substitute appearances and one start. We're spotlighting the Frenchman, though, because he's got that shiny DP roster tag after an offseason trade from the LA Galaxy and could be due for a breakout game with his new club. Colorado have other options with Michael Barrios and Jonathan Lewis, too.