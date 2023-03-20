Atlanta United's Thiago Almada named Player of the Matchday

Almada also assisted on goals from homegrown Caleb Wiley and DP striker Giorgos Giakoumakis , then iced the game in the 86th minute with a slick finish inside the penalty area.

The jaw-dropping moment for Almada arrived in first-half stoppage time when, from nearly 35 yards out, he produced an AT&T 5G Goal of the Year contender with a thunderous, curling effort that kissed off the inside of the post and into the net.

Almada scored two goals and added two assists in Atlanta’s 5-1 home victory over the Portland Timbers on Saturday, becoming the first player in MLS history to produce at least four goals and four assists in his club’s first four games of a season. He leads the early Golden boot presented by Audi race, plus is tied with the Philadelphia Union ’s Dániel Gazdag for the most assists this season.

The Argentine has now won the award after Matchday 1 and Matchday 4, with Saturday marking a true star-affirming performance from the World Cup-winning midfielder .

For the second time during the 2023 MLS season, Atlanta United star Thiago Almada has been voted Player of the Matchday presented by Continental Tire.

Since May 1 of last year, Almada’s 25 goal contributions (nine goals, 16 assists) are the fourth-most in MLS. And despite the 2022 MLS Newcomer of the Year playing just 33 games for Atlanta, he already ranks seventh in club history with 26 career goal contributions.

After Almada’s latest performance, talk has increased that he may surpass the MLS-record outgoing transfer fee that ex-Atlanta playmaker Miguel Almiron set in the winter of 2019 when joining English Premier League side Newcastle United for a reported $27 million. Almada, notably, signed in February 2022 for a reported $16 million from Argentine top-flight side Vélez Sarsfield.

Atlanta, when also combining Wiley’s recognition after Matchday 3, are now the first club in MLS history to earn three of the first four Player of the Matchday honors to start a season. Accordingly, they’re 3W-0L-1D to start the year and sit atop the Eastern Conference table.

Atlanta return to action on Saturday when visiting the Columbus Crew for a Matchday 5 test (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).