Toronto FC get Brandon Servania from FC Dallas for Jesús Jiménez

Homegrown midfielder Brandon Servania has gone from FC Dallas to Toronto FC, with striker Jesús Jiménez and a 2023 international roster spot going in the other direction. Toronto FC will retain a portion of Jiménez’s salary budget charge.

FC Dallas and Toronto FC have completed a player-swap trade five days before the 2023 MLS season begins, the clubs announced Monday.

For Toronto, Servania adds crucial midfield depth behind the club’s first-choice trio of Michael Bradley, Jonathan Osorio and Mark-Anthony Kaye. The 23-year-old, who has one US men’s national team appearance, has four goals and seven assists across 67 regular-season appearances (43 starts).

Servania joins Toronto after they transferred homegrown midfielder Jayden Nelson to Norwegian top-flight side Rosenborg BK earlier this month. The Reds brought back veteran midfielder Víctor Vázquez this offseason, too.

“Brandon is a smart, young footballer who will add to the quality of our group,” Toronto head coach and sporting director Bob Bradley said in a release.