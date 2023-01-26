Philadelphia Union acquire Joaquín Torres from CF Montréal

“Joaquín offers a new dimension to our attack with his ball progression skills and aggressive, forward-moving mindset,” Philadelphia sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a statement. “He excels at creating opportunities as well as finishing, and his dynamic, proactive movements are exactly what we were looking to add to our attack.”

Torres, originally signed on loan from Argentine Primera División side Newell’s Old Boys in 2021, produced 7g/12a in 55 regular-season games with CFMTL, who exercised his transfer option following his debut MLS campaign.

The 25-year-old joins Philly in exchange for up to $800,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM). The funds break down as $250k in 2023 GAM, $250k in 2024 GAM and up to $300k in conditional GAM based on Torres’ performance.

Philadelphia Union acquire Joaquin Torres from CF Montreal in exchange for 2023 and 2024 GAM. Welcome to Philly, Joaquin! 📝 https://t.co/Lh0YjRIkjt #DOOP | @MLS pic.twitter.com/ynEYw5Ha4D

A playmaking No. 10 who can also operate as a second forward, Torres arrives as a utility attacker for the Union. After scoring a club-record 72 goals last season, the MLS Cup 2022 runners-up have secured their attacking core of Designated Players Julián Carranza, Mikael Uhre and Dániel Gazdag – the latter earned a DP extension over the winter – ahead of the new season.

However, Philadelphia lost super-sub Cory Burke in free agency to Eastern Conference rival New York Red Bulls. By dealing for Torres, Philly addressed Burke's vacancy while also hoping for increased output from US youth international and homegrown standout Quinn Sullivan.

“I would like to thank Joaquín for his contribution during the last two seasons with us in Montreal,” Montréal VP and chief sporting officer Olivier Renard said in a statement. “We wish him the best of luck in this next chapter of his career.”

Philadelphia will first meet Montréal during the 2023 campaign when traveling north for a March 18 clash. That arrives just after their Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 series with El Salvador's Alianza.