Transfer Tracker

Philadelphia Union acquire Joaquín Torres from CF Montréal

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER_16x9-Joaquin_Torres

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

  • PHI receive: Joaquín Torres
  • MTL receive: Up to $800k GAM

The Philadelphia Union have acquired Argentine attacking midfielder Joaquín Torres in a trade with CF Montréal, the Eastern Conference clubs announced Thursday.

The 25-year-old joins Philly in exchange for up to $800,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM). The funds break down as $250k in 2023 GAM, $250k in 2024 GAM and up to $300k in conditional GAM based on Torres’ performance.

Torres, originally signed on loan from Argentine Primera División side Newell’s Old Boys in 2021, produced 7g/12a in 55 regular-season games with CFMTL, who exercised his transfer option following his debut MLS campaign.

“Joaquín offers a new dimension to our attack with his ball progression skills and aggressive, forward-moving mindset,” Philadelphia sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a statement. “He excels at creating opportunities as well as finishing, and his dynamic, proactive movements are exactly what we were looking to add to our attack.”

A playmaking No. 10 who can also operate as a second forward, Torres arrives as a utility attacker for the Union. After scoring a club-record 72 goals last season, the MLS Cup 2022 runners-up have secured their attacking core of Designated Players Julián Carranza, Mikael Uhre and Dániel Gazdag – the latter earned a DP extension over the winter – ahead of the new season.

However, Philadelphia lost super-sub Cory Burke in free agency to Eastern Conference rival New York Red Bulls. By dealing for Torres, Philly addressed Burke's vacancy while also hoping for increased output from US youth international and homegrown standout Quinn Sullivan.

Meanwhile, Montréal bid farewell to another key player following a club-best 2022 season. This winter, they've dealt breakout star Ismaël Koné abroad to Watford, while Canadian international Alistair Johnston finalized a transfer to Scottish Premier League powerhouse Celtic. Earlier this year, playmaker Djordje Mihailovic sealed a move to Eredivisie club AZ Alkmaar.

Even manager Wilfried Nancy, a 2022 Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year finalist, left to fill the Columbus Crew’s coaching vacancy created by Caleb Porter's departure. Nancy has since been replaced by ex-D.C. United manager Hernan Losada.

“I would like to thank Joaquín for his contribution during the last two seasons with us in Montreal,” Montréal VP and chief sporting officer Olivier Renard said in a statement. “We wish him the best of luck in this next chapter of his career.”

Philadelphia will first meet Montréal during the 2023 campaign when traveling north for a March 18 clash. That arrives just after their Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 series with El Salvador's Alianza.

