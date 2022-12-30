Transfer Tracker

LAFC sign rising Croatian forward Stipe Biuk

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

LAFC have signed forward Stipe Biuk from Croatian top-flight side Hajduk Split, the defending MLS Cup and Supporters’ Shield winners announced Friday.

The 20-year-old Croatian youth international has inked a four-year deal through 2026 with a club option for 2027. He’s a U22 Initiative player and will occupy an international roster spot for the Black & Gold.

“Stipe is an incredibly talented player with considerable experience for his age who is recognized as one of the top young players in Europe,” LAFC co-president & general manager John Thorrington said in a release. 

“It is exciting to welcome a player of his quality, pedigree and potential to LAFC, and we are confident he will excite our fans and contribute to our team’s success in the years to come.”

Biuk has six goals and eight assists in 66 all-competition matches for Hajduk Split, helping them win the 2021-22 Croatian Football Cup. He debuted for their first team in 2020 at age 17.

Biuk was named to UEFA.com’s 2022 “40 For The Future” list of the most talented players under the age of 21 in Europe. He was also selected among the finalists for the 2022 “Golden Boy Award”, an annual award that crowns Europe’s best young player of the year and was won by Barcelona’s Gavi.

Aside from Biuk, LAFC also have incumbent starters Carlos Vela and Denis Bouanga out wide. Wales superstar Gareth Bale and Ghanaian youngster Kwadwo Opoku are other options.

LAFC are entering their second season under head coach Steve Cherundolo and start their title defense Feb. 25 against the LA Galaxy in a season-opening El Trafico at the Rose Bowl (9:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

