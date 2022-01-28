Who's next? Forecasting MLS' new wave of transfer targets in Europe

There’s a clip from 2018 – in other words, a different lifetime entirely – making the rounds on USMNT Twitter.

"They’re coming for young Americans. Tyler Adams isn’t the end of it, Weston McKennie isn’t the end of it… 4 or 5 agents from the big clubs in England told me there will be 20 Christian Pulisic’s in Europe by the end of 2020." - @TaylorTwellman in 2018. pic.twitter.com/xROqK0yTOU

The timeline might have been slightly delayed and the math might not quite be at Pulisic levels, but this transfer window is delivering the kind of critical mass that Twellman was talking about. European clubs are coming, the transfer fees are rising to previously unseen levels, and American and Canadian players are in demand in a big way.

If you don’t have time to watch or the means to listen discreetly, Taylor Twellman dropped this prescient nugget at the MLS studios almost four years ago: “[European clubs are] coming. They are coming for young Americans. Tyler Adams is not the end of it. Weston McKennie is not the end of it. Four or five of the top agents from the big clubs in England have told me that there will be 20 Christian Pulisics in Europe by the end of 2020. You do that math.”

Insane month for MLS exports: -Pepi to Augsburg ($20m) -Dike to West Brom ($8.5M) -Paredes to Wolfsburg ($7m~ pending medical) -Buchanan to Brugge ($7m) -Atuesta to Palmeiras ($4m + $3.5m add-ons) -Sands to Rangers (loan + purchase) -Bassett to Feyenoord (loan + purchase)

Put it this way: When you watch MLS in 2022, you’ll be doing so with legions of European (and South American) scouts.

Those scouts know what Twellman knew back in 2018. This might be the first crop of prospects to truly ride the MLS developmental pathway to stardom, but they won’t be the last. Europe is coming, but so are more and more players ready to make the jump.

It’s fun to root for the young guys. My advice is to choose a couple to follow for 2022. Watch them up close while you can. It makes the league outside your chosen club more interesting. I’ve put forth some candidates below, separated by categories of my own choosing, from the ranks of MLS academies and the SuperDraft. The list is long, and I chopped it down big time, even excluding Paredes, Trusty and Bello (too easy). Tell me who I am missing…

I didn’t even consider young stars brought over from South America and Europe. That’s a whole different column and the list is just as eyebrow-raising, even if a consistent European pathway is still materializing…

\\deep breath\\

We’re spoiled. It’s nice.