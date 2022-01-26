Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gaga Slonina draws comparison to Gianluigi Buffon

“He reminds me very much of a young Gigi Buffon,” said Meola, the 2000 MLS MVP who won MLS Cup that year with the Kansas City Wizards. “You look at his body, you look at his movements – I had the chance to be in Parma when Gigi Buffon was there and I was there for four months training and trained with Gigi and stayed friends with him over the years. He is a guy that you could tell was going to work his way through anything, and that’s kind of what I see from [Slonina] and what I hear from everyone in and around the Chicago Fire.”