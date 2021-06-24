Caden Clark transferred from New York Red Bulls to RB Leipzig

“Everyone at the club is very excited for Caden to take the next step in his professional journey,” head of sport Kevin Thelwell said in a release. “From the time Caden joined us, I think we all recognized that if he continued to work hard and take advantage of his opportunities, Caden had the potential to move to Europe. We’re delighted to have played a role and helped him make the jump to a top-five league like the Bundesliga.”

By staying in the global Red Bull soccer network, Clark follows a transfer path similar to US men’s national team and former RBNY homegrown midfielder Tyler Adams. RB Leipzig are managed by former RBNY coach Jesse Marsch, who’s entering his first full season in Germany after previously leading Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg.

The New York Red Bulls have transferred midfielder Caden Clark to Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, it was announced Thursday morning. The 18-year-old will remain with New York for the remainder of the 2021 MLS season.

The Minnesota native, then 17, signed with RBNY in October 2020 ahead of the club’s 11th straight Audi MLS Cup Playoff appearance. He was with RBNY II in the USL Championship, plus spent time in the Barca Residency Academy in Casa Grande, Arizona.

To date, Clark has six goals and two assists across 15 MLS regular-season games (11 starts). He's scored a team-leading four goals this season, developing a penchant for head-turning strikes.

“Caden is a big talent and we are happy to see him take the next step in his career,” head coach Gerhard Struber said in a release. “He is a hard-working kid and has a bright future ahead of himself.”

Clark scored in last year’s playoffs, becoming the youngest player (17 years, 178 days) to score in the postseason since now-Toronto FC striker Jozy Altidore (16 years, 357 days) set the mark during the 2006 season.

Clark is yet to feature for any US youth national teams, though last week was named to the USMNT’s preliminary roster for the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup.