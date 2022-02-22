Which clubs had the most compelling offseasons in MLS?

We're leaving Charlotte FC out of this particular discussion, just because we all know how intriguing expansion roster builds are, plus the fact that we’ve covered it at length.

The 2021-22 offseason is over and MLS is Back weekend is upon us. It was a short cool-down period for many teams, with MLS Cup coming in mid-December and opening weekend in late February. But, boy, did teams get a lot accomplished.

It is hard to overstate how challenging a situation Inter Miami CF found themselves in after two seasons in terms of squad building.

They swung and missed on two (official) DPs – no debate – in the frustrating lack of production from Rodolfo Pizarro for a $12 million transfer fee and the two-years-too-late acquisition of Blaise Matuidi… which was falsely reported and landed the team with sanctions for the 2022 and 2023 seasons. There were about a dozen players not performing up to their cap numbers, too.

It looked like a multi-year rebuild, as is reasonable to expect. It’s not easy to get out of so many contracts in one window. Particularly when other teams know you're trying to get out of so many contracts in one window. But, man, Miami redefined that.

Pizarro was loaned to CF Monterrey, while Matuidi will be leaving the official roster in some capacity (likely a buyout, but to be announced by roster compliance on Friday). Most contract options they had the option to decline were, well, declined. Ryan Shawcross retired, and Leandro Gonzalez Pirez and Nico Figal were moved to South America. Julián Carranza was traded to Philadelphia, while 2020 club MVP Lewis Morgan, a rare bright spot, was traded to the New York Red Bulls for a then-league-record $1.2 million GAM, crucial in making up allocation money to bring in additions. We could go on.