Recap: NYCFC 4, Santos de Guapiles 0

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

New York City FC became the second MLS team into the 2022 Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals, cruising past Santos de Guapiles 6-0 on aggregate after winning the second leg of their Round of 16 series, 4-0, Wednesday at LAFC's Banc of California Stadium.

NYCFC, which join the New England Revolution in the final eight, will face Comunicaciones FC in the next round. The Guatemalan giants advanced on penalty kicks after their series with the Colorado Rapids ended in a 1-1 draw.

The Cityzens put the game and the series away with a pair of goals in a four-minute span in the first half.

Alfredo Morales scored his first goal in an NYCFC uniform in the 32nd minute, latching onto a Maxi Moralez corner kick at the edge of the six-yard box and slipping a downward header inside the near post.

Following another Moralez corner kick, Maxime Chanot received a Rabona pass from Taty Castellanos before firing in from 12 yards out to double the advantage in the 36th minute.

Talles Magno capped the scoring with a brace inside the final 10 minutes. The last goal came after Santos defender Alvin Bennett was sent off for violent conduct following a stomp on Castellanos.

Goals 

  • 32’ — NYC — Alfredo Morales | WATCH
  • 36’ — NYC — Maxime Chanot | WATCH
  • 80’ — NYC — Talles Magno | WATCH 
  • 86’ — NYC — Talles Magno | WATCH

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: NYCFC flexed their muscle to overpower the Costa Rican outfit and look primed for a deep run in CCL, even if the level of opposition increases in the next round. The defending MLS Cup champions skillfully did their work in the first half and set themselves up for Sunday’s MLS opener at the LA Galaxy. Moralez, Morales and Tayvon Gray each were subbed off after 58 minutes, ensuring fresh legs on the weekend.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: We’ll go with the ridiculous Castellanos pass and a striker’s finish by Chanot, the Luxembourg international center back.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: Maxi Moralez pulled the strings throughout his shift, setting up both NYCFC first-half goals with excellent service.

Next Up

  • NYC: Sunday, Feb. 27 at LA Galaxy | 5 pm ET (ESPN, ESPN Deportes) | MLS regular season
  • SAN: Sunday, Feb. 27 vs. Cartagines | 7 pm ET | Costa Rican Primera Division
