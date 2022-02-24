Recap: NYCFC 4, Santos de Guapiles 0

New York City FC became the second MLS team into the 2022 Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals, cruising past Santos de Guapiles 6-0 on aggregate after winning the second leg of their Round of 16 series, 4-0, Wednesday at LAFC 's Banc of California Stadium.

NYCFC, which join the New England Revolution in the final eight, will face Comunicaciones FC in the next round. The Guatemalan giants advanced on penalty kicks after their series with the Colorado Rapids ended in a 1-1 draw.

The Cityzens put the game and the series away with a pair of goals in a four-minute span in the first half.

Alfredo Morales scored his first goal in an NYCFC uniform in the 32nd minute, latching onto a Maxi Moralez corner kick at the edge of the six-yard box and slipping a downward header inside the near post.

Following another Moralez corner kick, Maxime Chanot received a Rabona pass from Taty Castellanos before firing in from 12 yards out to double the advantage in the 36th minute.