Ronny Deila: NYCFC in "very good place" for CCL quarterfinals vs. Comunicaciones

Juggling Concacaf Champions League with the start of the league season is always challenging for MLS clubs, and it's been no different for New York City FC in 2022 as the Cityzens commence their MLS Cup title defense.

NYCFC were dominant in their CCL Round of 16 series, blowing past Costa Rican side Santos de Guapiles 6-0 on aggregate. The league season, on the other hand, has posed tougher sledding, with head coach Ronny Deila's group winless through two matches and getting shut out in matches against the LA Galaxy and Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Despite that mixed bag, Deila feels his team is responding well to the early-season hurdle ahead of Tuesday's CCL quarterfinals opener against Guatemalan outfit Comunicaciones FC at the University of Connecticut's Rentschler Field (8 pm ET | FS1, TUDN).

"I think we're in a very good place," Deila said on his Monday video call. "It's impossible to say that you don't have challenges with traveling like we have done, there's no other countries in the world that have that kind of traveling. But I think we've adapted very well to it, we have a really good time together all the time, we have good performances all the time. We have lost one game in 16 games or something if you take the preseason matches as well, so we have good confidence in the team. The belief and the spirit of the team, we see the fight every game.