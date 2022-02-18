Recap: FC Motagua 0, Seattle Sounders FC 0

Seattle Sounders FC started their 2022 Concacaf Champions League campaign with a 0-0 draw in Leg 1 of their Round of 16 series against FC Motagua in Tegucigalpa, Honduras on Thursday evening.

Playing their first competitive match of 2022, Seattle encountered tough sledding on the attacking end against an energetic Motagua side five games into their league season. They did, however, keep a clean sheet heading into Leg 2 at Lumen Field in Seattle on Feb. 24 where the aggregate winner will face the winner of the Club Leon (Mexico) vs. Guastatoya (Guatemala) series in the quarterfinals.

FC Motagua fired the first warning shot in the 13th minute off a corner kick that reached the feet of defender Marcelo Santos right in front of goal. But his attempt smashed off the crossbar, allowing Seattle to narrowly avoid an early concession.

The hosts remained on the front foot for much of the first half, although Seattle generated two good chances before the break. Albert Rusnak had one in his Sounders debut off a first-time shot assisted by Nicolas Lodeiro that went just wide. Lodeiro found the other with a close-range effort from the left side of the six-yard box that the Uruguayan midfielder put over the crossbar just before the halftime whistle.