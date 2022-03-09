Recap: NYCFC 3, Comunicaciones 1

New York City FC emerged as 3-1 victors from Leg 1 of their Concacaf Champions League quarterfinal series Tuesday night, beating Guatemala’s Comunicaciones FC before a partisan crowd at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut that favored the visitors.

The MLS Cup 2021 champions entered halftime with a 1-0 advantage behind Taty Castellanos’ third goal of the continental tournament, a near-post header off a cross from Santiago Rodriguez.

Comunicaciones, which eliminated the Colorado Rapids in the Round of 16, found a lifeline in the 60th minute when defender Manuel Gamboa bundled home an equalizer following a corner kick that the Cityzens failed to clear.