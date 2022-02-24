Recap: CF Montréal 3, Santos Laguna 0

CF Montréal emphatically booked their berth in the 2022 Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals, beating Liga MX’s Santos Laguna 3-1 on aggregate after a 3-0 rout in the second leg of their Round of 16 series at Stade Olympique Wednesday night.

CF Montréal, which rebounded from a tight 1-0 loss in Torreon, join the New England Revolution and NYCFC in the quarterfinal round. They will meet either Cruz Azul or Canadian Premier League side Forge FC in the next round.

Cruz Azul have a 1-0 edge heading into Thursday’s second leg at Estadio Azteca.

Montréal leveled the series in the 9th minute when Romell Quioto beat Santos goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo, who came sliding off his line, to a Mathieu Choinière service and tapped into the open net from a difficult angle.

Djordje Mihailovic gave Montréal the lead on aggregate with a fantastic finish in the 22nd minute, receiving a pass from Quioto on his entry into the box before firing a ferocious left-footed strike under the crossbar.