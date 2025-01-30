Western Conference: Biggest roster questions that need answers

First kick is just over three weeks away, which means teams around the league are starting to scramble to fill some holes (or in some cases, to create new holes that will subsequently need to be filled).

Here are a few of the teams I’m keeping an eye on at the moment, and the questions that need answering:

There is simply no replacing Riqui 1-for-1 because nobody in the world – other than maybe Pedri if he’s gone on a full YOLO diet – plays like he does. Riqui goes everywhere in search of the ball, and it’s often brilliant:

Riqui Puig didn't score or assist the Galaxy's first goal of the night, but his movement and gravity – and teammates willing to orient their movement around that – opened up the field & made it happen. pic.twitter.com/M9PLhtY7KE

Anyway, general manager Will Kuntz had a lot more surgery to do on this roster over the past six weeks than I’d realized. Because of the moves he’d made in the previous three windows, they’re in good shape to not just survive, but actually thrive in the season to come.

There are other moves to factor into that as well – note that it’s Mark Delgado providing the final ball above, and he’s clocking in for the other LA side now . Will Sean Davis make that play? What about new signing Elijah Wynder ? And 2024 MLS Cup presented by Audi MVP Gastón Brugman is now in Nashville , which means Edwin Cerrillo is going to have to test his limits in distribution and progressive passing (I am bullish) week-in, week-out.

So yeah, I do think Reus (and Fagúndez) mostly solve for Riqui’s injury, as long as Greg Vanney’s willing to adjust the equation a little bit.

I think this ends up being just fine for the Galaxy, provided Reus stays mostly healthy until Puig’s return (I’m hoping for sometime in August, but we’ll see). And for what it’s worth, even if Reus does miss a game or two between now and then, LA have Diego Fagúndez on hand as a backup playmaker. Remember last year when Riqui missed time, Fagúndez filled in for the most part and put together some truly excellent performances as a true No. 10 in what was clearly more of a 4-2-3-1 than the sort of lopsided 4-3-3 they play when Riqui’s on the field.

Marco Reus isn’t going to create sequences like that. Reus is a pure attacker and always has been – true 10, left wing, right wing, false 9, he’s played them all. And that means teams he’s on are more structured than the Galaxy were last year (or the year before that) when they were built around Riqui.

What are LAFC doing in tearing apart their midfield?

Timothy Tillman was first among LAFC midfielders in minutes across all competitions last year with 3,202. Eduard Atuesta was second with 3,007. Ilie Sánchez was third with 2,862. Lewis O’Brien was fourth with 1,452. Mateusz Bogusz played most of his 3,851 minutes (what a workhorse) up top, but some of those were in central midfield as well.

All those guys except Tillman are gone. For a team that won one trophy and came close to a half-dozen more over the past two years, that is a TON of turnover in the engine room.

And it’s not limited to that: between the departure of Jesús Murillo and the sale of Omar Campos, they lost about 4,000 minutes off the backline. If Cristian Olivera is sold, that’s 2,500 winger minutes gone which, on top of the Bogusz sale, and on top of Kei Kamara’s departure (he played about 1,500 minutes as a center forward), means the front line’s been remade as well.

I have had my gripes with LAFC’s game model over the past several years, and I’ve written directly at that multiple times, but I’ve never felt like the roster needed a makeover. Yet here we are.

Here is the glass-more-than-half-full take: Delgado, with his smarts and endless stamina, is a better fit in head coach Steve Cherundolo’s 5-2-3 than Ilie or Atuesta were. I love the Nkosi Tafari acquisition – it’s maybe the best under-the-radar acquisition of the winter by anyone. He has Best XI potential. Yaw Yeboah was also a shrewd pick-up with real upside backing up Ryan Hollingshead at left wingback. So was Jeremy Ebobisse, who signed as a free agent at center forward.

John Thorrington has always been masterful at making these intra-league moves. I think he’s done some great work again.

Beyond that, they’ll get $3 million in General Allocation Money (GAM) from the Bogusz sale this year, which makes roster building easier. If they loan Olivera and have a purchase trigger that activates on January 1, 2026 (something insanely low, like “one appearance activates the purchase trigger at X million dollars”), they’ll get another $3 million GAM for next season. Oh, and they’ll also open playing time for David Martínez (at least until Antoine Griezmann gets here), who’s probably the most talented of that group. Sell him in 2027, and that’s another $3 million GAM, and suddenly you’ve made it VERY easy to keep making these kinds of floor-raising builds.