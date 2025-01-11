San Jose Earthquakes acquire Chicho Arango from Real Salt Lake

"We're pleased to add one of Major League Soccer’s top goalscorers in Chicho Arango," said Arena, who was hired in November . "With his ability to score and set up his teammates for goals, he'll offer another good option to our attack."

Jeremy Ebobisse was San Jose's leading No. 9 in recent seasons. He signed with LAFC this winter via free agency.

Arango is San Jose's first marquee addition under new head coach/sporting director Bruce Arena, joining an attack that features winger Cristian Espinoza and playmaker Hernán López .

In exchange for the 29-year-old Colombian international, RSL receive $1.4 million in General Allocation Money (GAM) split evenly across the next two seasons and a 2026 international roster spot.

MLS-proven

Arango departs RSL after one-and-a-half seasons; he joined the Claret-and-Cobalt in June 2023 from LIGA MX side CF Pachuca for a reported club-record fee of $6 million.

Last year, Arango was on a historic goalscoring pace before being suspended in mid-July for violating the MLS Anti-Harassment Policy. He finished the year with 17g/12a in 30 matches, good for sixth in the Golden Boot presented by Audi race.

During his MLS career, Arango has 55g/22a in 99 matches spanning the regular season and Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. The 2021 MLS Newcomer of the Year spent 2021-22 with LAFC, where he won MLS Cup and Supporters' Shield titles.

"I'm very excited to take on this new challenge in San Jose together with everyone at the club, all of the fans and my family," said Arango.