San Jose Earthquakes acquire Chicho Arango from Real Salt Lake

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade
- SJ receive: Chicho Arango
- RSL receive: $1.4 million GAM, int'l roster spot
The San Jose Earthquakes completed a blockbuster trade on Saturday, acquiring Designated Player forward Chicho Arango from Real Salt Lake.
In exchange for the 29-year-old Colombian international, RSL receive $1.4 million in General Allocation Money (GAM) split evenly across the next two seasons and a 2026 international roster spot.
Arango is San Jose's first marquee addition under new head coach/sporting director Bruce Arena, joining an attack that features winger Cristian Espinoza and playmaker Hernán López.
Jeremy Ebobisse was San Jose's leading No. 9 in recent seasons. He signed with LAFC this winter via free agency.
"We're pleased to add one of Major League Soccer’s top goalscorers in Chicho Arango," said Arena, who was hired in November. "With his ability to score and set up his teammates for goals, he'll offer another good option to our attack."
MLS-proven
Arango departs RSL after one-and-a-half seasons; he joined the Claret-and-Cobalt in June 2023 from LIGA MX side CF Pachuca for a reported club-record fee of $6 million.
Last year, Arango was on a historic goalscoring pace before being suspended in mid-July for violating the MLS Anti-Harassment Policy. He finished the year with 17g/12a in 30 matches, good for sixth in the Golden Boot presented by Audi race.
During his MLS career, Arango has 55g/22a in 99 matches spanning the regular season and Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. The 2021 MLS Newcomer of the Year spent 2021-22 with LAFC, where he won MLS Cup and Supporters' Shield titles.
"I'm very excited to take on this new challenge in San Jose together with everyone at the club, all of the fans and my family," said Arango.
"I hope we can accomplish big things. A big hug for everyone and bless you all."
New direction
With Arango's exit, RSL's attack is now led by USMNT midfielder Diego Luna alongside summer signings Diogo Gonçalves (only remaining DP) and Dominik Marczuk. Last summer, the club also transferred Colombian winger Andrés Gómez to Ligue 1's Stade Rennais for reportedly up to $13 million.
Arango could have an early reunion with his old team, as San Jose host RSL on Feb. 22 as part of MLS is Back weekend (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
