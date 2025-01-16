Houston Dynamo transfer Coco Carrasquilla to Pumas UNAM

The 26-year-old Panama international departs after four seasons with Houston, where he produced 11g/22a in 116 matches across all competitions. He also helped Houston win the 2023 US Open Cup title and reach the Western Conference Final.

Carrasquilla is the Dynamo’s second major departure this offseason after they declined Mexican midfielder Héctor Herrera’s contract option.

“We are proud of Coco’s development into one of the most important players in MLS and Concacaf,” president of soccer Pat Onstad said in a release. “As an organization, we are committed to developing players and helping them take the next step in their careers, and we respect Coco’s desire for a new challenge in a different league.