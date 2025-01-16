Houston Dynamo transfer Coco Carrasquilla to Pumas UNAM

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer
Houston Dynamo FC have transferred midfielder Coco Carrasquilla to LIGA MX side Pumas UNAM for a club-record fee, the club announced Thursday.
The 26-year-old Panama international departs after four seasons with Houston, where he produced 11g/22a in 116 matches across all competitions. He also helped Houston win the 2023 US Open Cup title and reach the Western Conference Final.
Carrasquilla is the Dynamo’s second major departure this offseason after they declined Mexican midfielder Héctor Herrera’s contract option.
“We are proud of Coco’s development into one of the most important players in MLS and Concacaf,” president of soccer Pat Onstad said in a release. “As an organization, we are committed to developing players and helping them take the next step in their careers, and we respect Coco’s desire for a new challenge in a different league.
"We wish him the best on his next step and thank him for his dedication and contributions to the Dynamo and the city of Houston.”
Internationally, Carrasquilla has 2g/10a in 62 appearances for Panama. He received the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Golden Ball as the tournament’s best player and was named the 2023-24 Concacaf Men's Player of the Year.
Looking to build off a fifth-place Western Conference finish, Houston start their new season on Feb. 22 vs. Texas Derby rival FC Dallas (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
