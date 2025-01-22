LAFC acquire midfielder Mark Delgado from LA Galaxy

"We believe Mark’s energy and technical abilities complement our midfield group incredibly well, and it is all the more exciting to add a player who grew up playing in Southern California to help us in our goal of contending for multiple trophies in 2025."

"Mark is a player we know well from his distinguished career in MLS," said LAFC co-president & general manager John Thorrington.

In exchange, the Galaxy will receive $400,000 in General Allocation Money spread evenly across the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

Experienced piece

Delgado has 22g/38a in 309 regular-season appearances across now-defunct Chivas USA, Toronto FC and LA. He was a member of Toronto's historic treble-winning 2017 side and lifted MLS Cup 2024 presented by Audi during his final season with the Galaxy.

The 29-year-old has been capped six times by the US men's national team.

"We'd like to thank Mark for everything he has done on and off the field for our club," said LA Galaxy general manager Will Kuntz.