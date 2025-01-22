LAFC acquire midfielder Mark Delgado from LA Galaxy

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade
- LAFC receive: Mark Delgado
- LA receive: $400k GAM
LAFC have acquired midfielder Mark Delgado in a trade with El Tráfico rivals LA Galaxy, the clubs announced Wednesday.
In exchange, the Galaxy will receive $400,000 in General Allocation Money spread evenly across the 2025 and 2026 seasons.
"Mark is a player we know well from his distinguished career in MLS," said LAFC co-president & general manager John Thorrington.
"We believe Mark’s energy and technical abilities complement our midfield group incredibly well, and it is all the more exciting to add a player who grew up playing in Southern California to help us in our goal of contending for multiple trophies in 2025."
Experienced piece
Delgado has 22g/38a in 309 regular-season appearances across now-defunct Chivas USA, Toronto FC and LA. He was a member of Toronto's historic treble-winning 2017 side and lifted MLS Cup 2024 presented by Audi during his final season with the Galaxy.
The 29-year-old has been capped six times by the US men's national team.
"We'd like to thank Mark for everything he has done on and off the field for our club," said LA Galaxy general manager Will Kuntz.
"Mark has been a big part of our group over the last three seasons and played a huge role in helping the Galaxy to its sixth MLS Cup title. We wish Mark and Nicky all the best."
Delgado joins the opposing side of the El Tráfico rivalry, adding depth to a midfield featuring Odin Thiago Holm, Timothy Tillman and fellow new arrival Igor Jesus.
Delgado is LA's second outgoing midfielder this offseason after Gastón Brugman was traded to Nashville SC. Edwin Cerrillo and Sean Davis are key deep-lying midfielders alongside Marco Reus and Riqui Puig, who is recovering from a torn ACL.
Road ahead
LAFC open their 2025 MLS campaign on Feb. 22 vs. Minnesota United FC (4:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). The Galaxy begin their MLS Cup title defense on Feb. 23 at home against expansion side San Diego FC (7 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
Both clubs will also participate in this year's Concacaf Champions Cup, with the Black & Gold debuting on Feb. 18 at the Colorado Rapids and the Galaxy entering play in the Round of 16 in early March.
