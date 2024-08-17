Real Salt Lake transfer Andrés Gómez to Stade Rennais

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

Real Salt Lake have transferred winger Andrés Gómez to French Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais, the club announced Saturday.

The 21-year-old Colombian international exits for a reported $11 million fee that could reach $13 million with add-ons.

If incentives hit, the transfer package is among the top 10 largest outbound deals in MLS history.

“We wish nothing but the best to Andrés, he’s grown a lot with us on and off the field during his 18 months here,” RSL chief soccer officer Kurt Schmid said in a statement.

“It is difficult to let young prospects go, but the global market offers clubs and individuals numerous opportunities for change and growth. Andrés represented both himself and RSL as an emerging young professional each and every day here, and we believe we have provided him a foundation as he adapts to both the European game and his Colombian national team career.”

Gómez's rise

RSL acquired Gómez in January 2023 from Colombian side Millonarios FC for a then-club-record transfer fee. He was signed via the league’s U22 Initiative.

After a solid debut season, Gómez reached another level in 2024. His 22 goal contributions (13g/9a) are second-most on RSL, combining brilliantly with Diego Luna and Golden Boot presented by Audi leader Cristian Arango.

In all, Gómez departs RSL with 14g/15a spanning 53 league matches. He’s also scored once in two appearances for Colombia.