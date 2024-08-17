Real Salt Lake transfer Andrés Gómez to Stade Rennais

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer
Real Salt Lake have transferred winger Andrés Gómez to French Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais, the club announced Saturday.
The 21-year-old Colombian international exits for a reported $11 million fee that could reach $13 million with add-ons.
If incentives hit, the transfer package is among the top 10 largest outbound deals in MLS history.
“We wish nothing but the best to Andrés, he’s grown a lot with us on and off the field during his 18 months here,” RSL chief soccer officer Kurt Schmid said in a statement.
“It is difficult to let young prospects go, but the global market offers clubs and individuals numerous opportunities for change and growth. Andrés represented both himself and RSL as an emerging young professional each and every day here, and we believe we have provided him a foundation as he adapts to both the European game and his Colombian national team career.”
Gómez's rise
RSL acquired Gómez in January 2023 from Colombian side Millonarios FC for a then-club-record transfer fee. He was signed via the league’s U22 Initiative.
After a solid debut season, Gómez reached another level in 2024. His 22 goal contributions (13g/9a) are second-most on RSL, combining brilliantly with Diego Luna and Golden Boot presented by Audi leader Cristian Arango.
In all, Gómez departs RSL with 14g/15a spanning 53 league matches. He’s also scored once in two appearances for Colombia.
“To all the Real Salt Lake fans, I want to send you a special message – thank you from the bottom of my heart for everything you gave me during the last year-and-a-half here in Utah,” Gómez said. “God bless you all, I will always have you in my heart.”
Squad changes
Gómez is RSL’s second outbound winger this summer after Fidel Barajas joined LIGA MX side Chivas Guadalajara. The Mexican youth international was sold for reportedly $4 million and a sell-on fee.
Yet RSL have reinforced their squad, signing DP No. 10 Diogo Gonçalves from Danish Superliga side FC Copenhagen. Forwards Benji Michel and Lachlan Brook also joined, and RSL acquired rising Polish youth international winger Dominik Marczuk from reigning Ekstraklasa champions Jagiellonia Białystok.
Trophy hunt
RSL are third in the Western Conference (44 points), firmly in the Supporters’ Shield hunt with nine regular-season games left.
Led by head coach Pablo Mastroeni, RSL are chasing a fourth-straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trip.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant