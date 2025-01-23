FC Dallas transfer Alan Velasco to Boca Juniors

The 22-year-old Argentine youth international spent the past three seasons with Dallas (2022-24), arriving from boyhood side Independiente for a reported then-club-record fee of around $7 million.

Now, Velasco leaves for reportedly up to $12 million after scoring 15 goals in 72 all-competition appearances for Dallas. He missed most of the 2024 campaign while recovering from a torn ACL, suffering the knee injury shortly after topping the 2023 22 Under 22 rankings.