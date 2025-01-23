FC Dallas transfer Alan Velasco to Boca Juniors

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer
FC Dallas have transferred midfielder Alan Velasco to Argentine powerhouse Boca Juniors and retain a sell-on fee, the club announced Thursday.
The 22-year-old Argentine youth international spent the past three seasons with Dallas (2022-24), arriving from boyhood side Independiente for a reported then-club-record fee of around $7 million.
Now, Velasco leaves for reportedly up to $12 million after scoring 15 goals in 72 all-competition appearances for Dallas. He missed most of the 2024 campaign while recovering from a torn ACL, suffering the knee injury shortly after topping the 2023 22 Under 22 rankings.
Velasco’s outgoing transfer is the second-largest in FC Dallas history, trailing when USMNT striker Ricardo Pepi joined German Bundesliga side FC Augsburg in January 2022 for a reported $20 million fee plus add-ons.
Velasco is Dallas’ third major outgoing attacker in recent weeks, following Jesús Ferreira and Paul Arriola being traded to Seattle Sounders FC. Ferreira and Velasco were Designated Players last year alongside leading scorer and club-record signing Petar Musa (16g/3a in 2024).
Dallas are entering their first season under head coach Eric Quill, starting with a Feb. 22 visit to Texas Derby rival Houston Dynamo FC (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
