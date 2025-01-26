LA Galaxy acquire midfielder Elijah Wynder from Louisville City

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The LA Galaxy have acquired midfielder Elijah Wynder from USL Championship side Louisville City FC, the club announced Sunday.

The 21-year-old has signed a three-year contract through 2027 with an option for 2028.

In his career, Wynder has been named the 2024 USL Championship Young Player of the Year and 2022 USL Championship Comeback Player of the Year. He tallied 11g/3a in 84 matches with Louisville and featured on loan with third-division side FC Tucson.

"Despite his young age, Elijah established himself as one of the most talented players in the USL Championship," said LA general manager Will Kuntz.

"We are excited to be adding his athleticism, technical ability and competitiveness to our midfield and look forward to his continued development with the Galaxy."

The Galaxy open their 2025 season on Feb. 23 at home against expansion side San Diego FC (7 pm ET | MLS Season Pass), starting their MLS Cup presented by Audi title defense.