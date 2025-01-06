CF Montréal acquire USMNT defender Jalen Neal from LA Galaxy

"Despite his young age, he already has significant MLS and international experience. We are convinced that he will help us improve our defense this season and for the future."

"We are very excited to welcome a promising young defender to Montréal," said CFMTL president and CEO Gabriel Gervais. "Jalen fits the profile of the modern defender we wanted to add to our squad, being technically talented, quick and versatile.

As part of the move, Neal has signed a U22 Initiative contract extension with Montréal through 2027 with an option for 2028.

In exchange for the 21-year-old US international, the MLS Cup 2024 champions will receive $650,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) split across the next two seasons ($450k in 2025; $200k in 2026) and a 2025 international roster spot. The Galaxy also retain a sell-on percentage should Neal be transferred to another club.

Backline boost

Signed by LA as a homegrown player in 2021, Neal has established himself as one of the league's top young defenders, scoring one goal in 46 all-competition appearances. In 2024, he placed ninth in the annual 22 Under 22 rankings.

Neal, who has six USMNT caps, bolsters a center-back group that features Canadian international Joel Waterman, Fernando Álvarez and George Campbell.

What now for LA?

Neal departs a Galaxy side that rode the center-back pairing of Maya Yoshida and Emiro Garcés to a record sixth MLS Cup title in 2024. However, Yoshida is out of contract after captaining LA and they're reportedly looking to sign former Danish international Mathias Jørgensen.

"Jalen exemplifies what it means to be an LA Galaxy Academy graduate, both as a professional and as a person," said Galaxy general manager Will Kuntz. "His progression from the Academy to Galaxy II, to debuting with the senior US men’s national team, to being on the field for the final whistle of the MLS Cup final, speaks volumes to the potential of the Galaxy’s professional development pathway.