LAFC: What we learned in 2024 & what comes next

By definition, any year in which you claim a trophy is a success. Claim a trophy while developing a young (or youngish) player or two into something approaching elite? You’ve now checked two major boxes. Add a big-name signing who was one of the top attackers in Serie A last year? Top your conference and earn home-field advantage at least until MLS Cup – should you make it? You’ve done a lot of stuff right.

It took them 120 minutes instead of 90, but they landed the plane and hoisted that silverware. Job well done.

That had made it four straight finals and taken four straight Ls. Anything but a win against Sporting KC would’ve been a disaster.

Olivier Giroud , that aforementioned big-name signing, got a goal in that one, because the Frenchman is a big-game player. Mateusz Bogusz , the aforementioned youngish talent who turned into a borderline superstar this year, picked up the assist. Two other youngsters, Omar Campos and Kike Olivera , combined for the eventual match-winner. Superstar Denis Bouanga assisted the ageless Kei Kamara on the capper, and you could not have asked for better vibes than what the Black & Gold were living in that moment.

Both the front office and head coach Steve Cherundolo intimated, after getting handled in last year’s MLS Cup, that the team had maybe skewed too hard in the direction of “absorb-and-counter,” which was a limiting factor in those finals. And that this year would be different, as the team would strike a bit more of a balance.

For the first half of the season, they were as good as their word. Nobody would mistake this year’s LAFC for the 2019 version or for the Crew. But they came out in 2024 primarily playing out of a possession(ish)-based 4-3-3, riding that to/towards the top of the West standings. They used the ball a lot and were really, really excellent with it.

Then, on July 13, they hosted Columbus. And they lost 5-1. And out went the baby with the bathwater.

Within a week, the 4-3-3 was (mostly) gone in favor of a 5-2-3 that emptied central midfield and conceded a ton of the ball. LAFC went from the top third of the league in possession to the bottom third almost overnight, all seemingly because of one loss – which happened to be their only loss in an otherwise dominant three-and-a-half month stretch of 22 games in which they went 18W-1L-3D with a +40 goal differential (that’s real, and it’s spectacular) against teams from three different leagues.

It was an overreaction! When you have superior talent – which LAFC do, against almost everybody they come up against – possession does actually matter. And when you add Giroud, whose movement and vision in possession are brilliant, it should matter even more! Get on the ball and use it, man.

They mostly didn’t unless the game state forced them to. And I think it’s telling that the only time in the postseason in which LAFC looked really, really good was the second half of their final Round One game vs. Vancouver. And that just happens to be when Cherundolo finally went back to the 4-3-3 and had his team get on the ball.

But against the Sounders in the Conference Semifinals, it was back to the 5-2-3 for the majority of the game. That’s not why LAFC lost – set pieces, finishing variance and Stefan Frei were the reasons. But the Black & Gold didn’t really control the game and start stacking chances until they’d, yup, switched back to the 4-3-3 with about 25 minutes to go in regulation time. What if they’d played like that the whole game?

“The story tonight isn't Seattle coming in here and outplaying us,” is how veteran wingback Ryan Hollingshead put it afterward. “It's us feeling like we lost a clear chance to win another title.”