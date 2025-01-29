Eastern Conference: Biggest roster questions that need answers

First kick is just over three weeks away, which means that teams around the league are starting to scramble to fill some holes (or in some cases, to create new holes that will subsequently need to be filled).

Eastern Conference today, Western Conference tomorrow. Here are a few of the teams I’m keeping an eye on at the moment, and the questions that need answering:

It’s been a rolling disaster. And as of now, the plan appears to be… run it back ? Again?

Nothing but pain since then. They’ve finished 26th, 27th, 29th (Wooden Spoon) and 22nd over the past four seasons. They’ve run through five coaches in that time – new boss Robin Fraser , who had a hand in all that 2010s success, is the sixth. They have not spent big in the transfer market, but they made two of the more ambitious DP signings in league history in Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi , and plied them with lucrative, long-term contracts. And thus they are always up at or near the top of annual roster spend.

TFC are in the throes of a very, very, very slow-moving rebuild. Remember back five years ago, when they came into this decade as one of the league’s most ambitious and most successful teams? They finished second in the table during that COVID-shortened season, and it seemed like the 2020s would look much like the back half of the 2010s did for the Reds.

“I think the answer at this point would be goals by committee. If we can execute the things that are being asked of us, lots of different people will have goalscoring opportunities.”

“I don’t know if I can say progress,” Fraser told reporters on a Wednesday Zoom call, as per the good folks at Waking the Red . “I definitely know that there’s a lot going on, put it that way. It’s not really my area of expertise, but in my constant communications with Jason, I know there’s a lot going on. No door has been closed yet, I think there are a lot of irons in the fire.

Still, both Fraser and GM Jason Hernandez have been explicit this winter that the team’s in the market for a new center forward. And, well, I’m going to refer you to that “slow-moving” characterization of the rebuild.

The good news for Reds fans: this might not matter . MLS is a weird league, and if Fraser can get buy-in up and down the roster, and can develop a couple of the young (or youngish) guys available, TFC could outkick their coverage even if the team’s a collection of the same faces in the same places.

At the same time, it does make sense to keep a little bit of powder dry for the summer. For one, the global transfer market is more frothy at that point, and for two maybe the data Berhalter gets in games that matter from February through June changes his thinking on what kind of DP he needs to add in July.

I don’t think that’s a bad thing! Chicago have been mostly terrible for a decade-and-a-half (shoutout 2017 tho), so a rebuild’s naturally going to see some guys move on.

Gregg Berhalter said this team would have four or five new starters coming out of the winter window and heading into the season. So far they’ve added:

Is this the year RBNY finally go gigantic on a new DP signing?

Said every year since Thierry Henry hung ‘em up after the 2014 season, and now hit with an extra bit of urgency given how close the Red Bulls were to actually winning MLS Cup last year.

The two things that make it feel more possible this season are 1) the team actually did go fairly big last year with the acquisition of Emil Forsberg, who was talismanic (an overused word in soccer, but accurate in this case) when available in 2024, and 2) they just moved along Dante Vanzeir, who got his moment of glory in the 2024 postseason but was mostly another failed DP signing.

There are two current rumors. One is Timo Werner, the 28-year-old German international forward who’s been miserable on loan from RB Leipzig to Tottenham Hotspur. The confounding factors are that Spurs are short of bodies, so they need all hands on deck, and Werner is now part of that problem due to a hamstring strain he just picked up.

Still, the potential move to RBNY makes a lot of sense from where I sit. Werner doesn’t really have a future either with Tottenham or at Leipzig, and while there are a dozen Bundesliga sides he’d help, he’s on wages through 2026 that only a couple of Bundesliga sides are capable of paying. That means it’s Red Bull Global on the hook, one way or the other (once the Spurs loan ends, anyway), so why not send him to a place where he’d potentially rejuvenate his career and help catalyze a fanbase that’s had their hopes and dreams stoked over the past 12 months?

There is a lot of smoke around this move.

The other name I’ve seen thrown around is Patson Daka, a former RB Salzburg striker who got a big move to Leicester City a few years ago and has mostly not cut it at the Premier League level. Daka’s two years younger than Werner, less injury-prone, and on roughly half the salary, so… lots of boxes checked here, especially when you look at his goalscoring track record in Austria.