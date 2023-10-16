Brandon Vazquez: MLS Cup with FC Cincinnati & then transfer overseas?

" … I wanna push myself, I wanna keep growing as a player. And, obviously, Cincinnati wants to win a championship. I wanna help Cincinnati win a championship."

"This career is short and one of my goals has been to go to Europe," Vazquez elaborated. "And I think if I want to make the 2026 World Cup roster, I think I have to be overseas competing in the best leagues in the world.

Vazquez, who has 8g/4a this year after a breakout 18g/8a season in 2022, was strongly linked to Bundesliga side Borussia Mönchengladbach over the summer. He also boasts four goals in eight USMNT caps after previously being eligible to represent Mexico.

“I think that would be the perfect-case scenario for me,” Vazquez told Taylor Twellman on Offside with Taylor Twellman . “Bring Cincinnati a championship and then yeah, make the jump overseas. It [would] be amazing.”

Eyes on the prize

Vazquez originally joined Cincy four seasons ago, witnessing their lows (three straight last-place finishes from 2019-21) and highs (being the best regular-season team in 2023). Given that historical perspective, the 25-year-old All-Star now notices a trophy mindset in the Cincinnati locker room.

“Everybody’s playing through something and we somehow find a way to win these games," said Vazquez. "They’re tough and gritty games that we just find a way to win. We know we have that in us. So, I think, and everybody thinks, that we definitely have it all in our locker room to win it all."

Vazquez knows what's required to win MLS Cup after being part of the sensational Atlanta United side that lifted the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy in 2018. Although he didn’t feature in that match, that provides valuable experience to reference.