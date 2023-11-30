Álvaro Barreal: "Sky's the limit" after finding new identity at FC Cincinnati

The highlight clips are nowhere near as famous as the golazos he’s scored this year. They definitely haven’t gone around the world like the Puskás-nominated volley he smashed in during the US Open Cup quarterfinals this season. Álvaro Barreal is thankful for that.

But everyone around FC Cincinnati remembers it: A trip to Charlotte FC early last season in which the Argentine, brought to MLS as a winger, was asked to make his debut as a wingback. The outing didn’t even last an hour, as Karol Świderski beat him in the sixth minute for an opening goal. Now, two games from winning MLS Cup as a wingback and getting attention from the Argentine national team setup, it’s clear Barreal’s highlight reel this season will be filled with more positive moments than frustrating ones.

“I had to get in there as the wingback and try to take on as much as possible defensively. I think, at the time, I struggled, but today I’m a bit more adapted to the position,” he told MLSsoccer.com before Saturday's Eastern Conference Final vs. Hell is Real rival Columbus Crew (6 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

“At the start it was tough, it was really hard to adapt. I tried to do it as quickly as possible. Luckily, the coaching staff gave me confidence, and with the help of the team, everything was easier.”

Listen and learn

As Barreal alluded, the transition isn’t entirely complete, but he’s become a player that head coach Pat Noonan and the team can rely on both to produce those spectacular moments hitting the ball in the final third and to get back and ensure opponents don’t have easy chances at the back post like those he conceded at Bank of America Stadium.

Last season was a year of growth for both the fourth-year MLS player – taking to the position switch – and his club, which enjoyed a turnaround from a 20-point season in 2021 that saw it saddled with the Wooden Spoon to 49 points and an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs debut.

"Obviously you feel the change," Barreal noted. "Today, we’re living another reality than when I got here. There’s a really good energy."

Perhaps those good vibes contributed to the 23-year-old's positive attitude in taking on the positional change in 2022, even if Cincinnati general manager Chris Albright recalls it taking a fair bit of convincing for the Vélez Sarsfield product to see all the benefits of a new role.