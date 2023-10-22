LAFC's Dénis Bouanga wins 2023 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi

LAFC forward Dénis Bouanga has won the 2023 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi after scoring 20 goals, using a late-season surge to become the league’s top scorer.

Bouanga, who also contributed seven assists, beat out FC Cincinnati’s Luciano Acosta (17 goals) and Atlanta United's Giorgos Giakoumakis (17 goals) for the award. The Gabon international is the third Black & Gold player to win the honor in the last five years, following Diego Rossi in 2020 and Carlos Vela in 2019.

Bouanga’s goal-scoring prowess helped LAFC finish 3rd in the Western Conference, setting up a Round One Best-of-3 series vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC. Now, they’ll look to become the fourth team in league history to win consecutive MLS Cups, with this year’s final set for Dec. 9.