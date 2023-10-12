2023 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR

Is he a striker? Is he a winger? The answer depends on who you ask, but one thing's clear: Magno has boatloads of talent and might be the most skilled player on this year's 22 Under 22 list. The Brazilian star is now in his third season with NYCFC and has produced 13g/13a in 78 games, showing flashes of being a $10+ million player – especially given the doors City Football Group can open in the global soccer world.