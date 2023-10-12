22 Under 22

2023 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR

23MLS-22u22_MainLogo-1920x1080-center
MLSsoccer staff

22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR is a list of the top 22 players in MLS under the age of 22 – as voted on by an expert panel consisting of select MLS staff and MLS Season Pass talent.

1
DAL-Velasco-Alan-HEA-1080x1080
Alan Velasco
Age: 21 | Academy: Independiente | Midfielder · FC Dallas

Velasco, whether he's playing as a winger or No. 10, is a constant threat for FC Dallas in the final third. He's come good on his reported club-record $7 million transfer fee upon joining from Argentine side Independiente in February 2022. Velasco, who earned an Argentina national team call-up last month, has his brightest days ahead.

2
MIA-Cremaschi-Benjamin-HEA-1080x1080
Benjamin Cremaschi
Age: 18 | MLS NEXT Academies: Weston FC, Inter Miami CF | Midfielder · Inter Miami CF

Cremaschi, like his Inter Miami teammates, has benefited from playing alongside Lionel Messi – but don't lose sight of how he often features alongside another FC Barcelona legend, Sergio Busquets, in the Herons' midfield. A box-to-box player, Cremaschi has shown sky-high potential in his first MLS season and even made his US men's national team debut in September.

3
CLB-Morris-Aiden-HEA-1080x108010
Aidan Morris
Age: 21 | MLS NEXT Academies: Weston FC, Columbus Crew | Midfielder · Columbus Crew

From being the youngest-ever starter in an MLS Cup (2020) to tearing his ACL (2021) to becoming an MLS All-Star (2023), it's been quite the journey for the Columbus Crew's homegrown star. Morris has leveled up this year while playing under manager Wilfried Nancy, adding some attacking punch to the tune of 4g/7a in 29 games. Morris is also a rising US international.

4
NE_Noel_Buck_HEAD
Noel Buck
Age: 18 | MLS NEXT Academy: New England Revolution | Midfielder · New England Revolution

Buck makes the difficult look routine, whether it's spraying long balls, winning the ball in midfield, hitting line-splitting passes, or providing a timely goal. That profile has resulted in several England U-19 call-ups, though the US are chasing his services too. The left-footed youngster is New England's top homegrown since their Diego Fagúndez days.

5
chi_gutierrez_brian_hea_1080x1080
Brian Gutiérrez
Age: 20 | MLS NEXT Academy: Chicago Fire FC | Midfielder · Chicago Fire FC

Gutiérrez, now in his fourth season with the Fire, has leaped forward in 2022-23 while tallying 4g/16a across 64 games. The jury's still out on the US youth international's best position – he can play as a playmaking winger, as a No. 10, or as an in-the-hole attacker. But if famed Swiss star Xherdan Shaqiri isn't keeping Chicago's attack humming, they need not fret when Gutiérrez is on the pitch.

6
RBNY-Tolkin-John-HEA-1080x1080
John Tolkin
Age: 21 | MLS NEXT Academy: New York Red Bulls | Defender · New York Red Bulls

An MLS All-Star in 2023, Tolkin is among the best attack-minded fullbacks in the league – and his 2g/6a in 26 games would likely be even higher if the Red Bulls were more clinical around goal. The US international's all-action style is a perfect fit for New York's high-pressing game model, but he doesn't neglect defensive duties either. He's been an entrenched starter for three years now.

7
PHI-McGlynn-Jack-HEA-1080x1080
Jack McGlynn
Age: 20 | MLS NEXT Academies: BW Gottschee, Philadelphia Union | Midfielder · Philadelphia Union

Philadelphia head coach Jim Curtin heaps praise on McGlynn's passing ability, and it's easy to see why. The US youth international's cultured left foot can thread the needle, picking out through-balls  – slow the game down or speed it up – with the proper weight and timing. McGlynn has surpassed 1,500 regular-season minutes in 2023, seizing more of a starting role.

8
SJ-Cowell-Cade-HEA-1080x1080
Cade Cowell
Age: 19 | MLS NEXT Academies: Ballistic United/San Jose Earthquakes | Forward · San Jose Earthquakes

Cowell's been a regular on 22 Under 22 lists in recent years, bringing a north-south style that's a nightmare for defenders to stop. The US international has added more subtleties and all-around elements to San Jose, both in attack and defense, but his 10g/15a in 103 games most stand out. It's no wonder reports of European transfer interest continue to follow Cowell.

9
ATL_Caleb_Wiley_HEAD
Caleb Wiley
Age: 18 | MLS NEXT Academy: Atlanta United | Defender · Atlanta United

Some of Wiley's most eye-popping highlights came when he played as a winger for Atlanta, but his future seems set as an attack-minded left back. European clubs have identified him as a modern-day wingback/fullback, one who's contributed 5g/6a in 55 games. Given Wiley's trajectory, it's not hard to envision a future where he adds much-needed depth for the USMNT alongside Antonee Robinson before the 2026 World Cup.

10
RSL_Diego_Luna_HEAD
Diego Luna
Age: 20 | MLS NEXT Academy: Barca Residency Academy | Midfielder · Real Salt Lake

Everything seemed to click at the FIFA U-20 World Cup last spring, when Luna was arguably the best US player during their quarterfinal run. Upon his return, the midfielder became a bigger part of Real Salt Lake's attack and has supplied 3g/3a so far this season. Luna doesn't fit the traditional American mold, but craftiness, vision and creativity on the dribble make him an exciting prospect.

11
MIA-Farías-Facundo-HEA-1080x1080
Facundo Farías
Age: 21 | Academy: CA Colón | Midfielder · Inter Miami CF

Farías is one of three U22 Initiative players Miami signed this summer, and the club paid a reported $5.5 million transfer fee to acquire him from Argentine sign Colón. He's quickly adapted to life in South Florida, operating as a second forward, winger and No. 10 – even taking the final-third reigns when Messi has missed games. It's no wonder insiders made Carlos Tevez analogies when providing a scouting report on Farías.

12
NYC_Magno_Talles_HEA_1080x1080
Talles Magno
Age: 21 | Academy: Vasco da Gama | Forward · New York City FC

Is he a striker? Is he a winger? The answer depends on who you ask, but one thing's clear: Magno has boatloads of talent and might be the most skilled player on this year's 22 Under 22 list. The Brazilian star is now in his third season with NYCFC and has produced 13g/13a in 78 games, showing flashes of being a $10+ million player – especially given the doors City Football Group can open in the global soccer world.

13
NE-Borrero-Dylan-HEA-1080x1080
Dylan Borrero
Age: 21 | Academy: Santa Fe | Midfielder · New England Revolution

Were it not for the torn ACL he suffered in late April, would Borrero be a top-five player on #22u22? That hypothetical is realistic, considering the Revolution's U22 Initiative signing is a rising Colombian international and projects as following in Tajon Buchanan's footsteps, i.e. his profile typically garners a seven-to-eight-figure transfer fee from a European club. The question is what level Borrero hits upon recovery, having produced 5g/3a in 20 games thus far.

14
LA-Neal-Jalen-HEA-1080x1080
Jalen Neal
Age: 20 | MLS NEXT Academy: LA Galaxy | Defender · LA Galaxy

Fun fact: Neal made his USMNT debut before appearing in an MLS match for the Galaxy. That helps explain why the homegrown center back is so highly regarded and why he played in all but one USMNT match during their Concacaf Gold Cup semifinal run last summer. Neal, who's recovering from a sports hernia surgery, has huge potential and could be the player who gets LA's academy pipeline back on track.

15
por-mosquera-juan-HEA-1080x1080
Juan Mosquera
Age: 21 | Academy: Independiente Medellín | Defender · Portland Timbers

Mosquera, an emerging Colombian international, thrives in the final third. The attack-minded right back has supplied 2g/6a in 28 games this season, reportedly drawing interest from European clubs and providing a one-two punch on the Timbers' flanks alongside Argentine left back Claudio Bravo. Portland initially acquired this U22 Initiative player in July 2022 from Independiente Medellín.

16
VAN-Vite-Pedro-HEA-1080x1080
Pedro Vite
Age: 21 | Academy: Independiente del Valle | Midfielder · Vancouver Whitecaps FC

When in form, Vite has an inevitability factor about him – as evidenced by twice scoring inside the first minute of games this year. He's a U22 Initiative player acquired out of famed Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle, developing since his mid-2021 arrival. What level could Vancouver's young attacker reach long-term?

17
chi_brady_chris_hea_1080x1080
Chris Brady
Age: 19 | MLS NEXT Academy: Chicago Fire FC | Goalkeeper · Chicago Fire FC

Chicago could have reasonably expected a drop-off at the goalkeeper position when transferring Gaga Slonina (for up to $15 million) to Chelsea FC last winter. But the club knew they had a more-than-adequate replacement lying in wait. Step in Brady, another top American goalkeeping prospect who's also a product of the Fire Academy. Brady's eight clean sheets in 29 games this year only begin to tell the story.

18
ATX-Wolff-Owen-HEAD-1080x1080
Owen Wolff
Age: 18 | MLS NEXT Academies: Austin FC, Atlanta United, Columbus Crew | Midfielder · Austin FC

Playing under his father at Austin FC, Wolff has gone from an encouraging prospect to a locked-in starter in the span of a year. That's sometimes how fast life changes for a young professional, and the US international won't turn 19 until late December. Wolff's a true two-way midfielder who will surely garner inquiring European teams if he improves 5-10% in a few areas.

19
DAL-Kamungo-Bernard-HEA-1080x1080
Bernard Kamungo
Age: 21 | Forward · FC Dallas

Kamungo's story is hard to encapsulate in a short blurb, so we suggest you seek out deeper dives like those here and here. The short version: Kamungo has gone from a Tanzanian refugee camp and settling in Abilene, Texas at age 14 to an open tryout for FC Dallas' MLS NEXT Pro team and scoring against Messi for the club's first team. 'Storybook' probably isn't a strong enough word; he simply finds ways to contribute at every level he's encountered.

20
MIA-Gomez-Diego-HEA-1080x1080
Diego Gómez
Age: 20 | Academy: Libertad | Midfielder · Inter Miami CF

A full-fledged Paraguay international, Gómez is both a key part of La Albirroja's future and the Herons' broader project. A U22 Initiative signing from Libertad, Gómez brings youthful energy, combativeness and link-up play to the heart of Miami's midfield. In 2024, MLS fans will more regularly see his full potential.

21
RBNY-Edelman-Daniel-HEA-1080x1080
Daniel Edelman
Age: 20 | MLS NEXT Academies: PDA, New York Red Bulls | Midfielder · New York Red Bulls

Are the Sean Davis 2.0 comparisons accurate, misguided, or somewhere in the middle? Odds are Edelman won't care, even if that's making a straight-line analogy to the New York Red Bulls' former captain and fellow homegrown. The US captain at last spring's U-20 World Cup, he brings plenty of tools beyond being a terrier-esque No. 6.

22
dc_ku-dipietro_ted_hea_1080x1080
Theodore Ku-DiPietro
Age: 21 | MLS NEXT Academy: D.C. United | Midfielder · D.C. United

Before his departure, ex-D.C. United head coach Wayne Rooney called Ku-DiPietro "one of the best young American players." That proclamation was backed up, to some degree, as the homegrown attacker enjoyed a breakout 2023 season with 5g/3a in nearly 1,200 minutes played. Ku-DiPietro regularly creates danger in the final third; he just needs the opportunity to provide service and be inventive.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
22 Under 22 Alan Velasco Benjamin Cremaschi Aidan Morris Noel Buck Brian Gutierrez John Tolkin Jack McGlynn Cade Cowell Caleb Wiley Diego Luna Facundo Farías Talles Magno Bacelar Martins Jalen Neal Juan Mosquera Pedro Vite Chris Brady Owen Wolff Bernard Kamungo Diego Gómez Daniel Edelman Theodore Ku-Dipietro Dylan Borrero Matchday
More News
More News
Houston Dynamo sign Artur to contract extension
Transfer Tracker

Houston Dynamo sign Artur to contract extension
Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated on Saturday?

Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated on Saturday?
FC Cincinnati sign GM Chris Albright to contract extension

FC Cincinnati sign GM Chris Albright to contract extension
LA Galaxy's Jalen Neal: 22 Under 22 was "one of my goals" for this year

LA Galaxy's Jalen Neal: 22 Under 22 was "one of my goals" for this year
Your Thursday Kickoff: Why these 7 Eastern Conference teams can make an MLS Cup run
The Daily Kickoff

Your Thursday Kickoff: Why these 7 Eastern Conference teams can make an MLS Cup run
2023 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR

2023 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR
More News
Video
Video
Full breakdown! 2023 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR
29:26

Full breakdown! 2023 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR
Transfer watch! Biggest targets in 2023 22 Under 22
4:15

Transfer watch! Biggest targets in 2023 22 Under 22
Why FC Dallas star Alan Velasco tops 22 Under 22
4:36

Why FC Dallas star Alan Velasco tops 22 Under 22
Goal of the Matchday 37: Ashley Westwood
0:18

Goal of the Matchday 37: Ashley Westwood
More Video