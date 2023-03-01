Can Philly's Julián Carranza "play anywhere"? Jim Curtin believes so

“The kid is really, really talented,” Curtin said. “I think people forget how young he still is. He really, really is young in terms of striker years. He's still got so much to grow into and learn. I know we'll be fending off a lot of offers in the summer."

Curtin added how he, of course, wants Carranza to stay with Philadelphia long-term and raise trophies. But he also expects the Young Designated Player to build off a 2022 season where he contributed 14 goals and nine assists in 31 regular-season games, all as Philly fell narrowly short of MLS Cup (penalty kicks) and Supporters’ Shield (tiebreaker) titles.

“If I'm doing my job and he continues to do his job, he can play anywhere,” Curtin said. “I really believe that. I think a big club could come in for him.”

If anything, Curtin was tempering expectations around a 22-year-old who could have a big future abroad.

But Curtin certainly didn't shut down praise about their Argentine striker, whose two goals in Saturday’s 4-1 rout of the Columbus Crew placed him on the year’s first Team of the Matchday presented by Audi .

“I don't want to give you that headline quite yet after Week 1,” Curtin quipped.

Philadelphia Union head coach Jim Curtin, when asked on a Wednesday virtual media availability, didn’t entertain discussions about Julián Carranza possibly being an MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi candidate in 2023.

Last year, Curtin likened Carranza to former New York City FC star striker Taty Castellanos. Several months later, Castellanos earned a loan move to LaLiga side Girona FC after winning MLS Cup and the Golden Boot in 2021.

Again, Curtin made some connections between the Argentine compatriots.

“All the best strikers that I've ever worked with or played with have a little nastiness to them in and around the goal,” Curtin said. “Castellanos I didn't get to work with, but I know he had a little nastiness in him just from playing against him a lot in the league. But Julián has that.

“[He] was pissed at me for taking him out of a 4-1 game in the 93rd minute because he wants to score again,” Curtin continued, referencing last weekend’s home opener at Subaru Park. “That's what true strikers are all about. He does it in a team way. There's a certain amount of, I don't want to say selfishness or grittiness, but he just wants to score goals. That's a really powerful thing.”

Given Carranza’s key role alongside DP striker Mikael Uhre, it’s sometimes easy to forget he spent 2020-21 with Inter Miami CF – never quite fitting in at the fellow Eastern Conference club. But with a loan move last winter, one that became a permanent transfer in July, Carranza is starting to fully realize his potential.

“He’s the exact kind of striker that I love in that he works tirelessly defensively,” Curtin said. “When center backs clear a ball, he's right there getting a piece of them. He's a guy that you just don't like to play against and … the harder he works, I won't say they're easy goals, but he gets better looks at goal because of the great defending and how quickly he works in transition.”