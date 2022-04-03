Curtin: Julian Carranza has Taty Castellanos-like potential for Philadelphia Union

After his team's 2-0 victory over Charlotte FC at Subaru Park on Saturday, Philadelphia Union head coach Jim Curtin highlighted his team's fourth-minute opener as another cause for optimism amid their red-hot start to the 2022 season.

The player who scored that goal, Julian Carranza , has been a key figure in helping his side emerge as an early Supporters' Shield frontrunner with a 4W-0L-1D record. Saturday's strike opened Carranza's Union account, and the 21-year-old Argentine has also logged two assists through his first four matches.

"If you could draw up a Philadelphia Union goal, that would be the one that excites me the most," Curtin said at his post-match press conference. "That's perfect for me."

Carranza's raw talent is what led Philadelphia to acquire him during the offseason on loan from Inter Miami CF, with Curtin saying the Young Designated Player's fast start with the Union is evidence of his high ceiling.

"I said it at the beginning of the year, I don't like to compare players in-league, but his ability and what he should try to aspire to be is [Taty] Castellanos from New York City," Curtin said of Carranza. "He has that in him. They're similar body types, they're similar in the way they move in the box, they're similar in the way they can hold the ball up. He's that good. And I'm talking about a Golden Boot winner. So that's as high of praise I can give. He is really special.

"Really happy with him. He's a good kid, he works hard and people forget how young he is and how much talent and potential is there."

Should Carranza continue to emerge as a productive force, it would add to a Philadelphia striker unit that is already among the deepest in the league with Santos, Cory Burke and highly-touted Danish Designated Player Mikael Uhre – the latter another offseason arrival – also competing for minutes.

"It's great, it's a great thing to have," Curtin said. "We have four great strikers so whatever the pairing is, if you can have guys run at a backline for 60 minutes at their very, very maximum, you can tire out a backline and then bring two fresh guys where there's no drop-off, you have guys that can hurt the opponent in a different way.