Transfer tiers: Ranking Eastern Conference clubs so far

I’m still waiting for Orlando to make that move, but the rumor mill is dead and it’s looking more and more like either Lodeiro or one of the DP wingers – Facu Torres and Martín Ojeda – will slot in as the 10 (my vote goes to Ojeda). I think Lions fans would be mildly disappointed by that, though Ojeda has the talent to be an All-Star in this league and bury fan disappointment with week-to-week productivity. He is the club’s second-most expensive signing (all time) for a reason, after all.