New York Red Bulls transfer Luquinhas to Fortaleza

MLSsoccer staff

The New York Red Bulls have transferred Luquinhas to Brazilian first-division side Fortaleza, the club announced Friday.

The move opens a Designated Player spot for New York, who also have offseason signing Emil Forsberg and club-record signing Dante Vanzeir in that roster category.

"We want to thank Luquinhas for his dedication and contributions to our club for the last two years,” head of sport Jochen Schneider said in a release. “Luquinhas was a great representative of our club, and we wish him and his family all the best in this next step.”

Luquinhas, 27, departs RBNY with eight goals and seven assists in 56 games. The Brazilian attacking midfielder originally joined the club in February 2022 after playing for Polish side Legia Warsaw.

With increased roster flexibility, New York have room to make another marquee signing as their Sandro Schwarz era begins. The German head coach joined in mid-December.

Heading into 2024, New York are looking to build on their league-record streak of 14 straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearances. That quest begins Feb. 25 at Nashville SC (5 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

MLSsoccer staff
