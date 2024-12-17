Transfer primer: Eastern Conference teams to watch this winter

Consider this your appetizer – a 10,000-foot view of the five Eastern Conference teams I expect to be busiest during the winter transfer window (which officially closes in, uh, the spring).

The below is based on what I’ve heard; what’s been said in end-of-season press availabilities; roster status (i.e., Atlanta have a whole coaching staff to rebuild, so it’s pretty clear they’ve got some moves coming); reporting from the likes of Sir Thomas Scoopington ; and good, old-fashioned common sense.

The main course – my 30-team guide to transfer window needs & Designated Player/U22 Initiative status for all 30 teams, in the buildup to 2025 – comes out on Thursday.

Cincy already went out and filled their biggest need, making an MLS-record outlay for DP No. 9 Kévin Denkey. And honestly, as long as they bring back two veterans they’re in discussions with – Yamil Asad and Nick Hagglund – they could do not much else and still be among the best teams in the league, provided they have better injury luck than in 2024. This roster is really, really good.

But! This roster is not very deep, and that’s the needle GM Chris Albright needs to thread since they’ll be competing across numerous competitions in 2025. They currently can open a DP slot and, with the departure of Kevin Kelsy and the tragic death of Marco Angulo, have zero U22s on the roster.

Stuff that could happen:

Will we see them use a buy-out on, say, Corey Baird, which would open a senior roster slot and some TAM?

Can they talk Álvaro Barreal into returning? They still have his rights, and he’d make a ton of sense in this roster, even as a third DP.

If it's not Barreal, do they add a third DP attacker? Maybe someone to play out wide, or do they push Luca Orellano back out there and instead add a second forward?

Can they get Lucho Acosta happy?

That last one is incredibly massive, as Lucho spent the first two-thirds of last season playing at an MVP level before injuries hobbled him and he sounded the alarm after their early Audi MLS Cup Playoffs exit. The latest intel I’ve got is they think he’ll be on the team in 2025.