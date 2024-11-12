FC Cincinnati midfielder Marco Angulo passes away at 22

24MLS_Obit_Angulo_Marco
MLSsoccer staff

Major League Soccer is mourning the passing of FC Cincinnati midfielder Marco Angulo, who passed away on Monday evening following a battle with injuries sustained in an accident last month.

He was 22 years old.

FC Cincinnati issued the following statement:

"FC Cincinnati are heartbroken to share that Marco Angulo passed away Monday night after a battle with injuries sustained in an accident last month.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of Marco – a husband and father, a brother and son, a friend and teammate. He was a joyful, kind young man who lit up every room he entered. Our entire club grieves this tragedy, and we are thinking of and praying for his family. He was a cherished member of the FC Cincinnati family, and he will be missed.

"Marco is survived by his wife and young son. He was 22 years old."

MLS Commissioner Don Garber issued the following statement:

"Major League Soccer mourns the tragic passing of Marco Angulo.

"Marco was a talented young midfielder for FC Cincinnati last season, helping the club capture the Supporters’ Shield before continuing his development on loan with LDU Quito in his native Ecuador.

"During this difficult time, we extend our condolences to Marco’s wife and son, as well as his entire family, friends, teammates and the soccer community.

"He will be greatly missed."

Angulo, an Ecuador international, joined Cincinnati in December 2022 from Independiente de Valle in his home country. He then played 24 matches during the club's 2023 Supporters' Shield-winning campaign. Angulo spent the 2024 season on loan with Ecuadorian top-flight side LDU Quito.

On Tuesday, the soccer community mourned Marco Angulo:

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
FC Cincinnati Marco Angulo

