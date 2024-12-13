New England Revolution sign center back Brayan Ceballos

The New England Revolution have signed center back Brayan Ceballos from Brazilian Série A side Fortaleza, the club announced Friday.

The 23-year-old former Colombian youth international is under contract through 2027 with an option for 2028. The deal utilized Targeted Allocation Money (TAM).

Ceballos is New England's second center-back signing of the offseason. Earlier this month, they acquired Mali international Mamadou Fofana from Ligue 2 side Amiens SC.

“Brayan Ceballos is an ideal profile to succeed in MLS and will help our team be a lot more ruthless defensively," head coach Caleb Porter said. “His athleticism, tenacity to win duels, aerial ability, and composure in possession make him a great fit to help strengthen our team at the central defender position.