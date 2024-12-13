New England Revolution sign center back Brayan Ceballos

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The New England Revolution have signed center back Brayan Ceballos from Brazilian Série A side Fortaleza, the club announced Friday.
The 23-year-old former Colombian youth international is under contract through 2027 with an option for 2028. The deal utilized Targeted Allocation Money (TAM).
Ceballos is New England's second center-back signing of the offseason. Earlier this month, they acquired Mali international Mamadou Fofana from Ligue 2 side Amiens SC.
“Brayan Ceballos is an ideal profile to succeed in MLS and will help our team be a lot more ruthless defensively," head coach Caleb Porter said. “His athleticism, tenacity to win duels, aerial ability, and composure in possession make him a great fit to help strengthen our team at the central defender position.
"At only 23, he still has room to grow, which also excites me. I look forward to working with Brayan when we begin preseason in January.”
Ceballos has scored four goals in 110 professional appearances, including experience in the Copa Libertadores and Europa League. He was recently on loan with Ukrainian powerhouse Dynamo Kyiv, and has also featured for Colombian top-flight side Junior.
Last winter, Ceballos was part of Colombia's squad at the 2024 Conmebol Pre-Olympic Tournament.
“Brayan has amassed impressive experience and is just beginning to enter the prime of his career," added sporting director Curt Onalfo. "We are confident Brayan’s presence will help us improve our defensive record for the 2025 season and beyond.”
During Porter's first season, New England finished 14th in the Eastern Conference (31 points) and missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. They allowed 74 goals in 2024 (third-most in league history).
