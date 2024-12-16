Atlanta United name Chris Henderson chief soccer officer, sporting director

Atlanta United have hired Chris Henderson as chief soccer officer and sporting director, the club announced Monday.
The longtime MLS front-office executive arrives after serving as Inter Miami CF's chief soccer officer and sporting director from 2021-24. Henderson also spent 2008-20 with Seattle Sounders FC, where he worked closely with Atlanta CEO/president Garth Lagerwey.
Henderson's role helps replace Carlos Bocanegra, who was dismissed in September. In exchange for Henderson, the Five Stripes sent Inter Miami a second-round pick in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft.
"Chris has experience building consistent, winning teams in this league and we’re thrilled to welcome him to the club as our new sporting director," said Lagerwey.
"His illustrious career and vast experience was something we valued in this hiring process and he was someone who immediately rose to the top of our search. He understands all the nuances that MLS roster building brings and I’m excited to see him play a pivotal role in helping us bring that consistent winner to Atlanta."
Winning experience
While at Miami, Henderson helped build the roster that won Leagues Cup 2023, the 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield and set the MLS single-season points record (74). He's credited with navigating league rules and intricacies, setting the stage for Lionel Messi's transformative arrival in July 2023.
Henderson worked with Seattle from their MLS expansion days through their 2020 Concacaf Champions Cup-winning season, forming a fruitful partnership with Lagerwey. He also shaped Sounders teams that won two MLS Cups, one Supporters' Shield and four US Open Cup titles.
The former USMNT and MLS midfielder brings more than 17 years of front-office experience, winning nine trophies across Seattle and Miami.
"I want to thank Arthur M. Blank and Garth Lagerwey for giving me the opportunity to come to Atlanta and I’m excited to begin this new journey in my career," Henderson said.
"I’ve followed this club for a while now and the ambitions of the club, both on and off the pitch, are clear and that’s to compete for trophies every single season. I’m excited to get to work with Garth and to play a role in helping Atlanta United build on its history of success."
Opportunity calls
In Atlanta, Henderson steps into an opportunity-rich position. The club has two open Designated Player spots, U22 Initiative flexibility and a head coach opening – all after making the Eastern Conference Semifinals in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.
The Five Stripes are traditionally one of the highest-spending teams in the league and draw some of the league's biggest crowds to Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta won MLS Cup in 2018.