Atlanta United name Chris Henderson chief soccer officer, sporting director

"His illustrious career and vast experience was something we valued in this hiring process and he was someone who immediately rose to the top of our search. He understands all the nuances that MLS roster building brings and I’m excited to see him play a pivotal role in helping us bring that consistent winner to Atlanta."

"Chris has experience building consistent, winning teams in this league and we’re thrilled to welcome him to the club as our new sporting director," said Lagerwey.

Henderson's role helps replace Carlos Bocanegra , who was dismissed in September. In exchange for Henderson, the Five Stripes sent Inter Miami a second-round pick in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft.

The longtime MLS front-office executive arrives after serving as Inter Miami CF 's chief soccer officer and sporting director from 2021-24. Henderson also spent 2008-20 with Seattle Sounders FC , where he worked closely with Atlanta CEO/president Garth Lagerwey.

Winning experience

While at Miami, Henderson helped build the roster that won Leagues Cup 2023, the 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield and set the MLS single-season points record (74). He's credited with navigating league rules and intricacies, setting the stage for Lionel Messi's transformative arrival in July 2023.

Henderson worked with Seattle from their MLS expansion days through their 2020 Concacaf Champions Cup-winning season, forming a fruitful partnership with Lagerwey. He also shaped Sounders teams that won two MLS Cups, one Supporters' Shield and four US Open Cup titles.

The former USMNT and MLS midfielder brings more than 17 years of front-office experience, winning nine trophies across Seattle and Miami.

"I want to thank Arthur M. Blank and Garth Lagerwey for giving me the opportunity to come to Atlanta and I’m excited to begin this new journey in my career," Henderson said.