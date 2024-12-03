New England Revolution acquire defender Mamadou Fofana

The New England Revolution have acquired center back Mamadou Fofana from Ligue 2 side Amiens SC, the club announced Tuesday.

"Mamadou’s physicality, distribution, and soccer intelligence will benefit us in a position of need as we work to improve our defensive performance."

"We are pleased to begin our active offseason by solidifying our central defense with the addition of Mamadou Fofana, a talented center back who has been seasoned in some of Europe’s top leagues in France and Türkiye, as well as at the international level with Mali," sporting director Curt Onalfo said in a statement.

The 26-year-old Mali international defender is under contract through 2027 with an option for 2028. The deal utilized Targeted Allocation Money (TAM).

Fofana has 1g/2a in 238 professional appearances spanning the top two divisions in France (Amiens, Metz) and Türkiye (Alanyaspor, Bandırmaspor).

Internationally, Fofana has one goal in 44 appearances for Mali. He was part of their quarterfinal squad at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

"Mamadou is an excellent fit for the profile we were looking for at central defender, bringing size and athleticism, composure on ball, and a strong mentality to not concede goals," said head coach Caleb Porter.

"Our performance and results need to improve defensively, and Fofana’s talent and experience will help bolster our backline for the 2025 season."

Fofana helps New England rebuild their defense, which allowed 74 goals in 2024 (third-most in league history).