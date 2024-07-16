DC United captain Steven Birnbaum retires

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Retirement
D.C. United captain and center back Steven Birnbaum has retired from professional soccer after 11 seasons with the Black-and-Red.
The 33-year-old defender will be formally recognized and honored during D.C.’s July 20 friendly against Celtic FC.
D.C. selected Birnbaum at No. 2 overall (first round) in the 2014 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas. He retires with 13g/6a in 254 regular-season appearances.
“Steven was one of the first players I had a chance to build a relationship with after he joined us from the draft in 2014,” Jason Levien, D.C. United co-chairman and CEO, said in a release. "I could tell right away that there was something special about Steven.
“It has been rewarding to watch him grow over the last 11 years as a player and person. He has been a pillar in our backline and more importantly, he has been an exceptional leader and human being in our community.
“I want to congratulate Steven on a stellar playing career and thank him for his years of dedication to D.C. United on the field. I’m excited to keep Steven within the organization and look forward to watching him succeed in this next chapter in his life."
Internationally, Birnbaum scored one goal in 11 US men’s national team appearances. He was named to Jurgen Klinsmann’s squad for the Copa América Centenario and World Cup Qualifiers in 2016.
"Steve is the prototype for the person and player who coaches want to lead their team,” head coach Troy Lesesne said in a release. “Although our time working together was brief, I benefitted greatly from working with him and cherish all of our interactions.
“His career with our club is one that I hope more players can model, as he was able to help bring the club success both on the field and in our community. His work ethic, competitive spirit, intelligence, and empathy for others made him a truly special leader in our club and I know those same characteristics will bring success in the next stage of his career. Thank you, Steve!"
With 275 all-competition appearances, Birnbaum is the third-most featured player in D.C. United history behind Jaime Moreno (386) and Bill Hamid (297).
He was also a finalist for the 2014 MLS Rookie of the Year award and named a 2016 MLS All-Star.
“Steven is a true professional and is a captain who exemplifies the values of this city and club,” general manager and chief soccer officer Ally Mackay said in a release. “He has been a pivotal part of this organization since 2014 when the club drafted him out of college, and he has been an elite defender in MLS over the last 11 seasons.
“We are truly going to miss a leader of his caliber in the locker room, but we are lucky to keep him within the organization in a different role. In my limited time with the club, I have gotten to know Steven well and I know he has the characteristics to continue making an impact on this club. Congratulations on an incredible career, Steven.”
