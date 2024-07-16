DC United captain Steven Birnbaum retires

D.C. United captain and center back Steven Birnbaum has retired from professional soccer after 11 seasons with the Black-and-Red.

The 33-year-old defender will be formally recognized and honored during D.C.’s July 20 friendly against Celtic FC.

D.C. selected Birnbaum at No. 2 overall (first round) in the 2014 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas. He retires with 13g/6a in 254 regular-season appearances.

“Steven was one of the first players I had a chance to build a relationship with after he joined us from the draft in 2014,” Jason Levien, D.C. United co-chairman and CEO, said in a release. "I could tell right away that there was something special about Steven.

“It has been rewarding to watch him grow over the last 11 years as a player and person. He has been a pillar in our backline and more importantly, he has been an exceptional leader and human being in our community.