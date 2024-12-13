Chicago Fire loan Georgios Koutsias to FC Lugano 

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

Chicago Fire FC have loaned forward Georgios Koutsias to Swiss Super League side FC Lugano, the club announced Friday.

The year-long loan lasts through December 2025 and has a purchase option. The deal opens a U22 Initiative and international roster spot for Chicago.

Koutsias has 5g/3a in 57 appearances (18 starts) with Chicago. The 20-year-old Greek youth international was acquired in February 2023 from Greek Super League club PAOK.

"We're excited to see Georgios continue his development with our partners at FC Lugano,” said director of football and head coach Gregg Berhalter.

“He expressed a desire to return to Europe, and this move gives him the opportunity to continue growing in a highly competitive league. It also provides us with increased roster flexibility as we work to build a strong team for the 2025 season.”

Chicago and Lugano are both owned by Joe Mansueto, facilitating regular movement between the clubs. Additionally, recently-departed Chicago sporting director Georg Heitz works closely with Lugano.