Top young-player performances in MLS Week 27

The score was already 4-0 when Vazquez entered as part of an 80th-minute triple substitution that will go down as Stam’s last official action as FCC’s boss, the kind of situation widely (and uncharitably) known as “garbage time” to many players. To his credit, the former Atlanta and Tijuana man made the very most of those minutes, roping a firm lefty finish into the top corner for his first goal of the season before assisting on Luciano Acosta’s late strike.