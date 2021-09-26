Recap: DC United 4, FC Cincinnati 2

Paul Arriola scored his fourth and fifth goals of the season to lift D.C. United to a 4-2 victory over FC Cincinnati on Saturday night at Audi Field that guarantees the Black-and-Red will finish the weekend above the Eastern Conference playoff line.

Julian Gressel contributed three first-half assists, including two to Arriola as D.C. scored the first four goals of the contest in their first victory over Cincinnati in Washington. Steve Birnbaum scored his first goal of the season and Nigel Robertha added his third on a goal that was originally ruled offside, then given following a Video Review.

Substitute Brandon Vazquez scored and then assisted former D.C. playmaker Luciano Acosta inside the final 15 minutes as Cincy gave the hosts a brief late scare.