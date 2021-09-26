Recap: San Jose Earthquakes 2, LAFC 0

The San Jose Earthquakes punished LAFC for a pair of failed clearances, scoring early in each half en route to a 2-0 victory over their California rivals at PayPal Park Saturday night.

In a battle of squads trying to push above the playoff line in the Western Conference, San Jose are now level on points with LAFC following a second consecutive win, three points behind seventh-place Real Salt Lake.

The Earthquakes capitalized on a defensive miscue to take the lead just three minutes after the opening kickoff with Eduardo "Chofis" Lopez intercepting a poor attempted headed clearance by Mamadou Fall off a Quakes long ball before playing Benji Kikanovic into the box. The San Jose native rounded LAFC goalkeeper Tomás Romero before slipping the ball into the open net.

Just two minutes into the second half, the Quakes doubled their lead. Marcos Lopez received the ball back after his initial service was deflected, but not cleared by three different LAFC defenders, and found an open Chofis in the box, who continued his hot form with his 11th goal of the season and sixth in his last three matches.

Eric Remedi was inches from making it 3-0, heading a Marcos Lopez cross off the post in the 55th minute. Two minutes later, LAFC had their first good chance as Cristian Arango delicately headed a ball into the path of Danny Musovski, but he put his attempt off the side netting.