Recap: New York Red Bulls 1, New York City FC 1

The New York Red Bulls salvaged a draw, and perhaps saved their season, on a penalty kick by Patryk Klimala deep into second half stoppage to earn a 1-1 draw with New York City FC Wednesday night at Red Bull Arena in the first of two matches between the rivals in four nights.

Klimala's 102nd minute-equalizer, the latest ever in an MLS regular season match, came after referee Ismail Elfath decided, following a lengthy Video Review, that Maxime Chanot handled a Klimala shot in the box. Chanot was sent off for his second bookable offense, leaving NYCFC to finish the match with nine men.

Keaton Parks was sent off on a straight red card for a tackle from behind on Dru Yearwood in the 73rd minute. The Red Bulls midfielder left through injury a few minutes later.

Taty Castellanos continued to torment the Red Bulls, scoring the lone goal of the first half just past the half-hour mark. Castellanos, who struck for a hat trick in his last appearance against the Red Bulls, took an angled feed from Maxi Moralez and clinically finished low inside the far post for his 13th goal of the season.

The goal came two minutes after Carlos Coronel kicked away a shot from an open Anton Tinnerholm. And 10 minutes after Castellanos scored, NYCFC were unlucky not to tack on a second with Jesus Medina firing wide in the box.

The best scoring chance for the hosts in the opening 45 minutes came after 22 minutes when Wiki Carmona’s dipping shot was parried away well by Sean Johnson for a corner.

Castellanos thought he had a second goal, latching onto a Moralez free kick to put a deflected shot past Coronel in the 69th minute. But the goal was waved off because of a foul by Chanot on Kyle Duncan.