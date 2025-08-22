New York Red Bulls acquire John McCarthy from LA Galaxy

In exchange for the 33-year-old veteran, the Galaxy receive $150,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) and RBNY's third-round pick in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft. The Galaxy will also maintain a portion of McCarthy’s salary budget charge.

“John McCarthy is the embodiment of what it means to be a champion both on and off the field,” said Galaxy general manager Will Kuntz.

“Since joining the Galaxy family last winter, John has been a leader in the locker room and the community and was a key role in the Galaxy’s capture of its record sixth MLS Cup. Although it is difficult to say goodbye, John has left an indelible legacy and will forever be a part of the Galaxy family. We wish John, Jackie, JJ and Maddie all the best as they embark on this next chapter.”