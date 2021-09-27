Recap: Sporting Kansas City 1, Seattle Sounders 2

The Seattle Sounders reclaimed top spot in the Western Conference thanks to a huge 2-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City at Children's Mercy Park on Sunday behind goals from Cristian Roldan and Will Bruin .

After Roldan's opener and Bruin's 55th-minute tally put the Sounders up 2-0, Johnny Russell netted in the second half for Sporting to set up an nervy final half-hour for the visitors, but Seattle managed to see out all three points and vault over their Western Conference counterparts for the top spot on the table with 48 points from 25 matches.

Neither side generated much by way of chances through the opening half-hour, until Roldan found a breakthrough for the visitors on 31 minutes. Homegrown midfielder Josh Atencio started the sequence winning the ball in the Sporting KC end, with Brad Smith whipping in a cross that Roldan was able to redirect on target. Sporting goalkeeper Tim Melia got a hand to the shot, but couldn't keep the deflection from trickling into the net.

Sporting KC looked reinvigorated to start the second half, but the Sounders would double the lead arguably against the run of play in the 55th minute on a bizarre sequence that started with Raul Ruidiaz winning the ball deep in the attacking end. The Peruvian evaded two SKC defenders in the box and made an audacious attempt to chip the ball over Melia before the ball got popped into the air to a waiting Bruin, who sent a header into the net at the far post.

The hosts would strike back though, cutting the lead in half through Russell right on the hour mark. The Scottish attacker got free at the back post and managed to finish off a well-executed set piece with a shot that deflected off Frei and into the net from a tough angle.