"It's very different": Austin FC flourish with true striker in Moussa Djitte

It’s been a long wait for Austin FC to truly welcome their No. 9, and Moussa Djitte rewarded that patience on Sunday evening with his first MLS goal in a stunning 2-0 win over the LA Galaxy at Q2 Stadium.

The Senegalese youth international was signed June 30 from French side Grenoble to a U22 Initiative deal, but didn’t make his first appearance until two months later after he obtained his visa. During that time, Wolff tried to make due by playing wingers Cecilio Dominguez and Jon Gallagher centrally to mixed results.

The 21-year-old earned his first start on Sept. 18, a 45-minute shift against the San Jose Earthquakes, and on Sunday followed up his own shot's rebound to give Austin a 1-0 lead in the 64th minute. It was Djitte's sixth appearance for the expansion club and longest runout.

Austin head coach Josh Wolff has long lamented the lack of a true striker in his system following long-term injuries to Danny Hoesen and Aaron Schoenfeld.