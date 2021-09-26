Recap: Chicago Fire FC 0, Nashville SC 0

Chicago Fire FC and Nashville SC toiled to a 0-0 draw on Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field. The point pads Nashville’s hold on second place in the Eastern Conference standings, while Chicago find themselves 13 points out of the final Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot as opportunities tick away.

Nashville head coach Gary Smith rotated his side with an eye on Wednesday’s home match against Orlando City SC. The in-form duo of Hany Mukhtar and CJ Sapong were rested, with Sapong not even included in the matchday squad.

Chances were few and far between. Playing on a field still recovering from a Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin college football game on Saturday, neither side created anything consistent from the run of play, with set pieces providing the best looks at goal.

Alvaro Medran had Chicago’s top chance in the 34th minute with a cross that ended up finding the hands of goalkeeper Joe Willis. Daniel Ríos nearly found a late winner for the visitors, forcing 17-year-old Chicago goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina into an impressive reaction save at the near post.