Recap: Chicago Fire FC 0, Nashville SC 0

Chicago Fire FC and Nashville SC toiled to a 0-0 draw on Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field. The point pads Nashville’s hold on second place in the Eastern Conference standings, while Chicago find themselves 13 points out of the final Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot as opportunities tick away.
Nashville head coach Gary Smith rotated his side with an eye on Wednesday’s home match against Orlando City SC. The in-form duo of Hany Mukhtar and CJ Sapong were rested, with Sapong not even included in the matchday squad.
Chances were few and far between. Playing on a field still recovering from a Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin college football game on Saturday, neither side created anything consistent from the run of play, with set pieces providing the best looks at goal.
Alvaro Medran had Chicago’s top chance in the 34th minute with a cross that ended up finding the hands of goalkeeper Joe Willis. Daniel Ríos nearly found a late winner for the visitors, forcing 17-year-old Chicago goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina into an impressive reaction save at the near post.
And Chicago's last-second bid at three points was denied when Willis rushed out to stop a give-and-go sequence that Robert Beric eagerly pursued in the penalty area.
Goals
- None
Three Things
- BIG PICTURE: Nashville will certainly be the happier of the two sides. The point sees them increase their lead over NYCFC to six points, with their frontline getting a much-needed rest. Chicago, on the other hand, are winless in five and the playoff window is narrowing. They were unable to build on an improved attacking performance from their 3-2 loss to New England last time out.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Gabriel Slonina denied Nashville their best chance of the afternoon, reacting well at his near post from very close range. The homegrown standout looked assured in just his fourth MLS appearance.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Neither side created much of note, but Daniel Ríos was consistently dangerous in his 30-minute shift and was one of the few players who seemed likeliest to score.
Next Up
- CHI: Wednesday, September 29 vs. New York City FC | 8 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
- NSH: Wednesday, September 29 vs. Orlando City SC | 8:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)