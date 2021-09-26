Recap: New York City FC 0, New York Red Bulls 1

The New York Red Bulls earned a crucial three points at the expense of their biggest rival, topping New York City FC 1-0 in the Hudson River Derby at Yankee Stadium on Saturday evening behind a game-winning goal from Omir Fernandez late in the first half.

The defeat wasn't for lack of chances from NYCFC, but the Cityzens were unable to find the scoresheet due to a combination of some wayward finishing and stalwart goalkeeping from RBNY's Carlos Coronel.

NYCFC controlled the action early, but after settling into the match, RBNY jumped on top on 43 minutes through Fernandez. The 22-year-old attacker from the Bronx squared up a pinpoint cross from Kyle Duncan and cashed in a first-time finish past NYCFC goalkeeper Sean Johnson.

The visitors continued to apply pressure to start the second half, narrowly missing on a pair of opportunities to double the lead. The first was a converted shot by Patryk Klimala that saw the Polish forward have the goal waved off for offside. That was followed up by a laser shot from Dru Yearwood that made Johnson have to go full extension for a diving save. Johnson was then forced into a sprawling save once again just past the hour mark, laying out to deflect a distance shot from John Tolkin from going into the top corner at the near post.

NYCFC, meanwhile, had a pair of golden looks in the second half that came up empty. The Citzyens first came tantalizingly close to the leveler in the 71st minute, but Taty Castellanos's shot on the doorstep off a corner kick was denied by Coronel's reaction save.